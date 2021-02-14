Europe

Kosovo Holds Early Parliamentary Election for 120-Seat Legislative Body

By VOA News
February 14, 2021 05:53 AM
An election worker brings food to a polling station in parliamentary elections in capital Pristina, Kosovo on Sunday, Feb. 14,…
An election worker brings food to a polling station in parliamentary elections in the capital, Pristina, Kosovo, on Feb. 14, 2021.

Kosovo is going to the polls Sunday in an early parliamentary election after the country’s Constitutional Court invalidated the vote to confirm the government formed by the Democratic League of Kosovo, or LDK.

More than 1,000 candidates from 28 political groups are competing for the 120 seats in the legislative body, 10 of which belong to Serbian community and 10 to other minorities.

Some 1.8 million people are eligible to vote, including about 100,000 in the diaspora.

Last year, the LDK forced a vote in parliament to bring down the 4-month-old government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti of Vetevendosje, the Self-Determination Movement, and replace it with the government of Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti of the LDK.

In December, Kosovo’s Constitutional Court supported a Vetevendosje challenge of a vote by a convicted lawmaker that helped confirm the Hoti government.

Sunday’s vote is held against an economic downturn caused primarily by the coronavirus pandemic. Kosovo has reported over 64,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,500 deaths.

Bringing unemployment under control and fighting organized crime and corruption will be the biggest challenges for the new government.

Opinion polls taken before Sunday indicated that Vetevendosje would win 45% to 55% of the vote among ethnic Albanians, who comprise about 90% of the population.

Although it is about twice the number of votes Vetevendosje garnered in 2019 election, it is still below the 61% threshold to govern alone.

Related Stories

Hashim Thaci, who resigned as Kosovo's president to face charges including murder, torture and persecution, makes his first courtroom appearance before a judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020.
Europe
Former Kosovo President Enters ‘Not Guilty’ Plea at War Crimes Court 
Hashim Thaci faces charges of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL'S BALKAN SERVICE
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 01:30 PM
Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci is pictured during a news conference as he resigns to face war crimes charges at a special…
Europe
Kosovo's Thaci Arrested, Moved to Hague to Face War Crimes Charges
He and three other former leaders of Kosovo Liberation Army are accused of overseeing illegal detention facilities where movement's opponents were kept in inhumane conditions, tortured and sometimes killed
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 05:43 PM
FILE PHOTO: Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to…
Europe
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
President Hashim Thaci told a news conference that because of the indictment, he was following through on a pledge to resign from his position
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 11/05/2020 - 07:38 AM
Soldiers of the European Union Rule-of-Law (EULEX) in Kosovo carry out special operations at the house of the former Parliament speaker of Kosovo and former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) spokesman Jakup Krasniqi in Pristina, Nov. 4, 2020.
Europe
Kosovo Former Separatist Commander Taken to War Crimes Court 
Jakup Krasniqi is the second former fighter of the Kosovo Liberation Army, which fought for Kosovo's independence from Serbia, to be taken to The Hague Kosovo Specialist Chambers court after Salih Mustafa in September
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/04/2020 - 05:08 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Report: British Scientists Developing Universal COVID Vaccine

Eva, dressed in a doctor costume, sits with her owner on a stage peppered with confetti during the annual dog Carnival parade…
Europe

Pandemic Tops Agenda as UK Hosts G-7 Leaders' Meet Next Week

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, visits a PPE…
Europe

Italy's Draghi Takes Office, Faces Daunting Challenges

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi wearing face masks speak after the new cabinet ministers swearing-in ceremony, at the Quirinale Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy, Feb. 13, 2021.
Press Freedom

EU Calls on China to Reverse Ban on BBC World News Channel

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House, as the corporation announced it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division, in London
VOA News on China

 China Investment Deal Seen as Test of EU Cohesion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Angela Merkel,…