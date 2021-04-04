Europe

Kosovo Parliament Elects Vjosa Osmani as National President

By Reuters
April 04, 2021 07:45 PM
The newly elected Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani is pictured at her office in Pristina, Kosovo April 4, 2021.
The newly elected Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani is pictured at her office in Pristina, Kosovo April 4, 2021.

PRISTINA - Kosovo's parliament has appointed a 38-year-old U.S.-educated female law professor and candidate of the ruling Vetevendosje party as the country's new president, following an election in February.

Vjosa Osmani took over as acting president of Kosovo last November when her predecessor, Hashim Thaci, resigned ahead of his impending war crimes trial in the Netherlands.

Osmani's initial mandate expired when the new government of Prime Minister Albin Kurti, the head of Vetevendosje, took over after the February 14 election.

On Sunday the 120-seat parliament voted in favor of appointing Osmani president by 71 votes.

Candidate for the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani arrives for a parliament session to elect the new Kosovo's President in…
Kosovo Vote to Elect New President Stymied
Opposition and Serbian minority boycotted the vote

Opposition parties and civil society watchdogs have criticized her appointment, saying that having a president, prime minister and speaker of parliament all from the same party is not welcome in a country with a fragile democracy.

Osmani represents a type of young Kosovar more familiar with life in the West and frustrated with the nepotism and ineffectiveness of the country's traditional parties.

In a speech, Osmani called for a dialogue aimed at normalizing ties with Serbia but said Belgrade must first apologize and prosecute those responsible for war crimes committed during the 1998-99 war that ultimately led to Kosovo becoming independent in 2008.

"Peace would be achieved only when we see remorse and an apology from Serbia and when we see justice for those who have suffered from their crimes," Osmani said.

Until last September, Osmani was a high-ranking official of the Democratic League of Kosovo party, which she quit to join forces with Kurti. She is not a member of the anti-establishment Vetevendosje but she ran on their list in the February elections.

She is married and has two daughters.

Former President Thaci, a wartime hero who turned politician, is in the Hague awaiting trial before the Netherlands-based Kosovo's war crimes court. He has denied the charges against him.

Related Stories

Candidate for the President of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani arrives for a parliament session to elect the new Kosovo's President in…
Europe
Kosovo Vote to Elect New President Stymied
Opposition and Serbian minority boycotted the vote
AFP logo
By AFP
Sun, 04/04/2021 - 03:20 AM
FILE - In a screenshot from video, Kosovo investigative reporter Visar Duriqi speaks with VOA Albanian Service stringer Edlira Bllaca.
Press Freedom
Kosovo Investigative Reporter Beaten in Midnight Attack
Visar Duriqi was badly beaten outside his Pristina home as country’s journalist association warns violence against media is on the rise
Default Author Profile
By Edlira Bllaca
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 12:54 PM
President Joe Biden participates in a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 19, 2021.
USA
By Weighing In on Long-running Serbia-Kosovo Dispute, Biden Signals Interest in Europe
US president has weighed in on long-running dispute between Serbia and Kosovo with letters urging two countries’ leaders to normalize relations based on 'mutual recognition'
Keida Kostreci
By Keida Kostreci
Wed, 02/24/2021 - 06:31 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Protest Parties Surge in Bulgaria Election, Threatening Prime Minister Borissov

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 4, 2021.
Europe

Kosovo Parliament Elects Vjosa Osmani as National President

The newly elected Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani is pictured at her office in Pristina, Kosovo April 4, 2021.
Europe

UK Arrests Over 100 in Protests Against Policing Bill 

Police officers arrest a protestor during a 'Kill The Bill' protest against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and…
Europe

Pope Francis Calls for Access to Care and Vaccines for All 

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi blessing, after celebrating Easter Sunday Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican…
Europe

Bulgarians Vote for New Parliament

A woman votes in a polling station during parliamentary elections in Sofia, Bulgaria, April 4, 2021. REUTERS/Spasiyana Sergieva