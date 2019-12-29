Kremlin: Putin Thanks Trump For Help Thwarting Terrorist Act

The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation initiated by the Russian side, has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump "for information transmitted via the special services that helped prevent the commission of terrorist acts in Russia."

There was no immediate confirmation from the U.S. side.

The call also reportedly included discussion of "a set of issues of mutual interest," according to the official Kremlin website.

Both leaders, Putin's office said, agreed "to continue bilateral cooperation in the fight against terrorism."

No other details were provided.