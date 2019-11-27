Europe

Kremlin: Putin, Zelenskiy Set for Paris One-on-One Meeting

By Agence France-Presse
November 27, 2019 06:31 PM
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to reporters in Kyiv, Ukraine,July 21, 2019.

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy are likely to have a one-on-one meeting during four-way summit talks in Paris next month, the Kremlin said Wednesday. 
 
Putin and Zelenskiy plan to join French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on December 9 for a summit aimed at resolving the five-year conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have carved out breakaway statelets. 
 
Putin's top foreign adviser, Yury Ushakov, said Wednesday that a separate meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders was in the cards, too. 
 
"It appears that a separate meeting will be held," Ushakov said according to Russian news agencies, which added that the program of the summit was still being finalized. 

Uncertain
 
A Ukrainian diplomatic source, when asked about the possibility of the one-on-one session, told AFP: "We still don't know." 
 
Speaking to reporters in Vilnius, Lithuania, Zelenskiy said he was ready for meetings with every state leader present at the Paris summit, if necessary. 
 
The United States voiced solidarity with Ukraine and called on Russia to implement a 2015 plan that called both for a cease-fire and political resolution of the conflict. 
 
"Our support for Ukraine's sovereignty is unwavering, and we are committed to working with our allies and partners to keep pressure on Russia to live up to its commitments," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement. 
 
State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus praised the "prudent but difficult steps towards peace and reform" taken by Zelenskiy.  

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 20, 2019.
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during an annual VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" investment forum in Moscow, Nov. 20, 2019.

The 41-year-old former comedian came to power in May on the back of pledges to bring peace while regaining control of the breakaway regions. But Zelenskiy has yet to meet with Putin, 67. 
 
The encounter would attempt to end a conflict that saw pro-Moscow separatists declare unrecognized breakaway republics in the Ukrainian eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk and has left more than 13,000 dead since 2014. 
 
Zelenskiy said in Vilnius he did not expect the war to end tomorrow. 
 
"But as president of Ukraine, I want a clear understanding [of] when and how we can stop this war," he said. 
 
Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Moscow of giving financial and military backing to separatists, which Russia denies. 
 
The summit has been held up by numerous obstacles that highlight the difficulty of resolving the conflict. 

