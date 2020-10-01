Europe

Kyiv Police Probe Deadly Attack on US Embassy Employee

By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
October 01, 2020 09:03 AM
FILE - Signage and flowers are seen at the U.S. Embassy compound in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 1, 2020.
Police in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, have launched an investigation into a deadly attack on a U.S. Embassy employee.
 
Police said in a statement Thursday that a woman was found unconscious the previous day with a head wound in a park near a railway line in Kyiv's Shevchenko district.
 
The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was rushed to a hospital, where she died hours later, the statement says, adding that documents found in the woman's purse showed that she was an employee of the U.S. Embassy.
 
The statement also provided a description of a possible assailant.
 
"[The attacker] may be a man 30-40 years of age, 190-200 centimeters tall, wearing black shorts, dark-blue sneakers and a T-shirt, with dark hair cut short on the sides," the statement said.
 
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on Twitter September 30 that the victim of the attack was an American citizen.
 
"We are heartbroken to report the death of an American member of the U.S. Embassy Kyiv community. Officials from U.S. Embassy Kyiv are currently working with authorities to determine the circumstances of the death," the statement said.

 

