Europe

Landslide Hits Residential Area in Norway, 10 Hurt, 21 Unaccounted For

By Reuters
December 30, 2020 11:23 AM
General view after a landslide hit a residential area in Ask village, Norway
General view after a landslide hit a residential area in Ask village, Norway, Dec 30. 2020.

OSLO, NORWAY - Ten people were injured, one of them critically, and 21 people remained unaccounted for after a landslide in southern Norway swept away more than a dozen buildings in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.
 
The landslide struck a residential area in the municipality of Gjerdrum, about 30 km (19 miles) north of the capital Oslo.
 
Photos of the site showed a large crater with destroyed buildings at the bottom of it. Other buildings hung on the edges of the crater, with one house seen collapsing, TV footage showed.
 
Helicopters hovered over the area, at times lowering emergency responders towards the debris of collapsed houses.
 
About 700 people have been evacuated from the area so far, police said.
 
"There were two massive tremors that lasted for a long while and I assumed it was snow being cleared or something like that," Oeystein Gjerdrum, 68, told broadcaster NRK.
 
"Then the power suddenly went out, and a neighbour came to the door and said we needed to evacuate, so I woke up my three grandchildren and told them to get dressed quickly."
 
The missing people were from homes in the innermost area of the landslide but it was not clear whether they had been trapped in their houses, were away at the time or had managed to escape, the police said.
 
"It is a catastrophe," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told reporters after visiting the site.
 
"There could be people trapped... but at the same time we can't be sure because it is the New Year's holiday which means people could be elsewhere," she said, warning that rescue operations could take a long time.
 
"This could take days," she said. "The situation is still so unstable that it is impossible to do any [rescue] effort other than from helicopters."

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Landslide Hits Residential Area in Norway, 10 Hurt, 21 Unaccounted For

General view after a landslide hit a residential area in Ask village, Norway
Europe

Putin Signs Amendments to 'Foreign Agents' Law

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his New Year address to members of the government, via teleconference call, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, Dec. 24, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Britain Drug Regulatory Agency Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) CEO June Raine arrives for a briefing at 10 Downing Street in London…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam, Britain Sign Free Trade Deal, to Take Effect Dec. 31

Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Vietnam's Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh at a Hanoi signing ceremony of a free trade deal, Dec11, 2020.
Europe

French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin Dies at 98 

FILE PHOTO: French fashion designer Pierre Cardin receives applause by models following his fashion show at Ciragan Palace in…