Europe

At Least 3 Migrants Die After Boat Fire Off Italian Coast 

By VOA News
August 31, 2020 08:08 AM
Emergency services carry a body at the dock of Le Castella after a migrant boat caught fire during rescue operations off the…
Emergency services carry a body at the dock of Le Castella after a migrant boat caught fire during rescue operations off the coast of Crotone, with some people still missing according to Italian media, Italy, Aug. 30, 2020.

Italian Police say at least three migrants were killed, six were injured and one is missing after their boat caught fire in the Ionian Sea, off the coast of Italy Sunday. 

Coast Guard video shows the boat in flames and sailors frantically yelling instructions as they try to rescue the migrants in the water. 

Police say the ship's engine reportedly caught fire and exploded, as it was being navigated into port. It is unclear exactly how many migrants were originally on the boat. Media reports about 21 migrants were on board the boat when it arrived but 13 of them had already been escorted on shore by the Italian police before the fire.  

ANSA news agency reported that the police were escorting the boat with the remaining migrants to the port of Crotone in Calabria when the fire occurred. 

Several migrants suffered serious burns and were taken to the hospital in Crotone. 

Map of the Island of Lampedusa, Italy

Meanwhile, the recent increase in migrant arrivals in Italy has sparked protests on the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa, which bears the brunt of the landings. Mayor Toto Martello called for a "general strike" demanding more assistance from the Italian government on Sunday after a rusty fishing boat landed during the night allowing 450 migrants to disembark on the island. 

Italian officials have responded by sending three more COVID-19 quarantine ferries to the island, with one due to arrive on Monday and two more on Wednesday. 

