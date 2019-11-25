Europe

Lebanese Millionaire Donates Hitler’s Hat to Israeli Group

By VOA News
November 25, 2019 11:50 PM
Lebanese-born Swiss real estate mogul Abdallah Chatila said Monday Nov. 25, 2019, that he has purchased Adolf Hitler’s top hat…
Lebanese-born Swiss real estate mogul Abdallah Chatila said Monday Nov. 25, 2019, that he has purchased Adolf Hitler’s top hat and other Nazi memorabilia from a German auction.

A Lebanese-born business tycoon says he is donating Hitler's top hat and other Nazi memorabilia he won at an auction to an Israeli Jewish group to keep the stuff out of the hands of neo-Nazis.

Abdallah Chatila, who made his fortune in diamonds and Swiss real estate, paid $660,000 for the items last week.

He says he bought the the hat and memorabilia intending to destroy it, but decided it was better to hand it over to the Keren Hayeson-United Israel Appeal.

Along with the Nazi dictator’s hat, the items include a silver plated edition of "Mein Kampf," and a typewriter used by Hitler's secretary.

Although Chatila says some Lebanese are criticizing him for helping the so-called enemy, his act was totally non-political. He said he "wished to buy these objects so that they could not be used for the purpose of neo-Nazi propaganda."

The European Jewish Association, which had originally protested the auction, is now applauding Chatila.

"Such a consequence, such an act of selfless generosity to do something that you feel strongly about is the equivalent of finding a precious diamond in an Everest of coal," Rabbi Menachem Margolin wrote in a letter to Chatila.

It is unclear what the Jewish group plans to do with the objects.

Related Stories

Far-right supporters of the party "Die Rechte (The Rights) carry placards of 90-year-old Ursula Haverbeck, who is imprisoned for her denial of the Holocaust during their May Day rally through the streets of Duisburg, Germany, May 1, 2019.
Europe
Jewish Group Alarmed After German Police Let Neo-Nazis March
Germany's leading Jewish organization expressed alarm Thursday over footage of flag-waving neo-Nazis in self-styled uniforms marching through an eastern German town on May Day unhindered by police. Footage of the march Wednesday prompted widespread outrage in Germany and calls for authorities in the state of Saxony, where far-right sentiment is particularly strong, to step in. "The images of the neo-Nazi march by The Third Way party in Plauen are disturbing…
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Europe

Lebanese Millionaire Donates Hitler’s Hat to Israeli Group

Lebanese-born Swiss real estate mogul Abdallah Chatila said Monday Nov. 25, 2019, that he has purchased Adolf Hitler’s top hat…
Europe

Doctors: Ailing Assange Needs Medical Care in Hospital

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen as he leaves a police station in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS…
Europe

Ankara Defies Washington Over Russian Missiles

FILE - First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
Europe

Denmark Repatriates 11-Month-Old Boy Reportedly Orphaned in Syria

In this Sunday, March 31, 2019, photo, women line up for aid supplies at Al-Hol camp in Hassakeh province, Syria. The camp is…
Europe

A Royal Mess: Britain's Monarchy Facing Biggest Crisis Since 1990s

A combination photo of the front-pages of British newspapers on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019 headlining the scandal surrounding…