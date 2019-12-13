Europe

'Let The Healing Begin,' British Prime Minister Says After Election

By VOA News
December 13, 2019 11:51 PM
People scuffle with police during an anti-Boris Johnson demonstration, at Trafalgar Square in central London, Dec. 13, 2019.
People scuffle with police during an anti-Boris Johnson demonstration, at Trafalgar Square in central London, Dec. 13, 2019.

Britain "deserves a break from wrangling, a break from politics and a permanent break from talking about Brexit," British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday, after his Conservative Party won what Johnson described as an "extraordinary" election."

"Let the healing begin," the prime minister said.

Johnson focused his campaigning efforts on the slogan -  "Get Brexit Done."  He said the parliamentary majority for his Conservative Party will allow him to push through a previously rejected divorce deal with the European Union and carry out Brexit by January 31, 2020.

He thanked Labour Party supporters who voted for the Conservative Party for the first time and promised a "One Nation Conservative government."  

"I say thank you for the trust you have placed in us and in me and we will work round the clock to repay your trust and to deliver on your priorities with a Parliament that works for you," Johnson said.

The British leader, who accepted the Queen's offer earlier Friday to form a government, said there is no one definition for one nation conservatism, "but broadly it refers to the idea the Conservative Party should act for everybody in the UK. That means policies that work for people from different economic backgrounds, from different regions and from the different nations of the UK."

The win gives the Conservatives their biggest margin in parliament since the 1980s.

