Europe

Lithuania Bans Russian Broadcaster RT Over Kremlin Ties

By Reuters
July 08, 2020 01:11 PM
FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, a car of Russian state-owned television station RT passes by the…
FILE - A car of Russian state-owned television station RT passes by the company's office in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 27, 2017.

VILNIUS - Lithuania took Russian broadcaster RT off-air on Wednesday, citing the channel's ties to EU-sanctioned Russian media executive Dmitry Kiselyov.   

The move follows a similar ban on RT in Latvia last week, where regulator called RT "propaganda" and also said the channel was controlled by Kiselyov, the head of Russia's state-backed Rossiya Segodnya news agency.   

"RT is controlled by Kiselev who is sanctioned by EU due to his substantial role in Russian propaganda supporting the 2014 annexation of Crimea, and the ongoing Russian military activities in Ukraine's east and south east," Lithuania's TV watchdog said in a statement.   

The ban includes five RT channels — RT, which shows news and current affairs programs, RT HD, RT Spanish, RT Documentary and RT Documentary HD.   

RT is "spreading content which favors Kremlin," the watchdog said, adding that the ban was enforced on the advice of Foreign Affairs Ministry.   

A Russian Embassy spokesman denied that Kiselev controls RT.   

"We see this unfriendly decision by Lithuanian authorities as one more step in its fight against the alternative opinion and freedom of media," he told local BNS wire.  

Lithuania stripped Kiselev of a state decoration in 2014, awarded for his role during Soviet Army assault in Vilnius in January 1991 which killed 14 civilians. 

Related Stories

Ivan Safronov, a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, detained on suspicion…
Europe
Russian Journalists Fear Growing Media Persecution After Treason Arrest 
Former newspaper journalist detained Tuesday accused of passing military secrets to Czech Republic 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 11:58
Ivan Safronov, a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, detained on suspicion…
Europe
Russia Charges Former Journalist with Treason 
Main security agency claims Ivan Safronov sold secrets to West  
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 07:31
Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva leaves after a court hearing in Pskov, Russia July 6, 2020. A Russian court pronounced…
Europe
Russian Journalist Convicted of ‘Justifying Terrorism’
After the verdict, Human Rights Watch issued a statement calling the charges 'bogus' and a 'devastating blow' to press freedoms in Russia.   
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 08:01
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Lithuania Bans Russian Broadcaster RT Over Kremlin Ties

FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, a car of Russian state-owned television station RT passes by the…
Europe

Russian Journalists Fear Growing Media Persecution After Treason Arrest 

Ivan Safronov, a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, detained on suspicion…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Prime Minister Takes Responsibility for COVID-19 Response

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, Britain, July 8, 2020, in this screen grab taken from video.
Europe

Britain Launches New Inquiry Into Sex Abuse by Aid Workers

The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London, a day before the ceremonial funeral for former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
USA

Analysts See Thaw in US-Turkish Relations 

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump reaches to Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference at the…