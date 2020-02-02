Europe

London Police Treating Sunday Stabbing as Terror-Related

By VOA News
Updated February 02, 2020 05:57 PM
Police forensic officers work on the scene after a stabbing incident in Streatham neighborhood of London, England, Feb. 2, 2020.
British police shot and killed a man they say wore a fake explosive device and stabbed two people in London Sunday.

Lucy D’Orsi, police deputy assistant commissioner, said police responded quickly to what they said was a “terrorist incident” and they believe it is tied to Islamic extremism, but she gave no other details. Bell Reberio-Addy, a member of Parliament who represents Streatham, said the attacker had been under surveillance “for some time.”

A male stabbing victim suffered what is described as life-threatening wounds while the second victim, a woman, was also injured. A third person was slightly injured, apparently by flying glass. D’Orsi said there was no further danger to the public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his thoughts are with the injured as he thanked police and emergency workers. Johnson also said that in light of this attack and one in December, the government would introduce “fundamental changes” to how people convicted of terrorism are treated.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said “Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life. Here in London, we will never let them succeed.”

Sunday’s incident took place on a busy street in south London’s Streatham neighborhood.

Witnesses report seeing police chasing a suspect down the neighborhood’s main shopping district, yelling for him to stop. They opened fire and shot him three times when he ignored them. Police determined that the explosive device he wore was a fake.

Police have not yet publicly identified him or spoke of an exact motive other than saying it was terrorism.

 

