Europe

London Police to Use Face Scan Tech, Stoking Privacy Fears

By Associated Press
January 24, 2020 08:38 AM
FILE - A security cctv camera is seen by the Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park in London.
FILE - A security cctv camera is seen by the Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park in London.

LONDON - London police say they will start using live facial recognition cameras in operational deployments, in a major advance for the controversial technology.

The Metropolitan Police Service said Friday it will use the cameras to automatically scan the faces of people passing through small targeted areas where intelligence suggests serious offenders will be found.

Real-time crowd surveillance by police in the British capital is among the more aggressive uses of facial recognition in modern democracies and raises questions about how the technology will enter people’s daily lives. Rights groups said the London police deployment threatens civil liberties such as the right to privacy and represents an expansion of surveillance.

London police said the facial recognition system, which runs on technology from Japan’s NEC, looks for faces in crowds to see if they match any on “watchlists” of people wanted for serious and violent offences, including gun and knife crimes and child sexual exploitation.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

London Police to Use Face Scan Tech, Stoking Privacy Fears

FILE - A security cctv camera is seen by the Olympic Stadium at the Olympic Park in London.
Europe

Spain Coast Pounded by Storm Gloria Ahead of Tourist Season

The river Onyar is seen swollen during a storm in Girona, Spain, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Since Sunday the storm has hit…
Europe

France Unveils Pension Reforms, Setting Up Part 2 in Battle With Unions

FILE PHOTO: French labour unions and workers on strike demonstrate against French government's pensions reform plans near the…
Europe

Can the Putin-Erdogan Partnership Last?

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right and Russia's President…
Europe

Ankara Warns of EU Migrant Deal Ahead of German Chancellor's Visit 

FILE - Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 2, 2017.

Latest news