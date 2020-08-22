Europe

London's Famous Tower Bridge Gets Stuck in Open Position

By Associated Press
August 22, 2020 04:22 PM
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos for a time, in London, Aug. 22, 2020. The problem was solved by midevening, however.

LONDON - London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight.

The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underneath on the Thames. London police tweeted shortly after 5 p.m. that the bridge was closed to pedestrians and traffic and that mechanics were working to fix the problem. An hour later, police tweeted that the bridge had reopened.

Tower Bridge is 244 meters (800 feet) long and its towers are 65 meters (213 feet) high. It was built between 1886 and 1894.

