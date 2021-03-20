Europe

Long-Dormant Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital

By VOA News
Updated March 20, 2021 04:53 AM
This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern…
This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland on March 19, 2021.

A volcano erupted Friday night on Iceland’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, following small daily earthquakes in recent weeks.

The eruption lit the night sky and could easily be seen from the outskirts of the capital, Reykjavík, about 30 kilometers away.

Aerial footage, posted on Facebook by the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a small eruption spewing red lava down in two directions.

The eruption began at Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur at about 8:45 p.m. GMT Friday, according to a statement by meteorological office, which monitors seismic activity.

“The eruption is considered a small one and the eruption fissure is about 500-700 meters long. The lava is less than 1 square kilometer in size,” the statement said.

In this still image captured from a hand out video, filmed by the Icelandic Coast Guard, lava flows from the erupting…
In this still image captured from a handout video filmed by the Icelandic Coast Guard, lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 50 kilometers west of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, on March 19, 2021.

Iceland’s Emergency Management Department said the area is uninhabited and the eruption was not expected to present any danger. However, authorities urged the public not to go near the active volcano.

Reykjavik’s Keflavik International Airport, which is a few kilometers away from the volcano, was not closed and flights were not suspended.

Friday’s volcanic activity was the first in that area in about 800 years.

Related Stories

People take cover under a plastic tarp during heavy rain after the San Cristobal volcano spewed smoke and ash, near Chinandega,…
The Americas
Clean Up Underway After Nicaragua's Tallest Volcano Erupts  
Authorities monitor Nicaragua’s San Cristobal volcano after large eruption
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 02:40 AM
People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 2,…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung Volcano Erupts
Volcano sends huge cloud of ash 5,000 meters into the air
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 01:38 PM
In this photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, an active fissure is seen in the crater of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on…
USA
Hawaii Volcano Gushes Lava From Vents in Summit Crater
A lake of lava that has formed in the crater had grown to be 143 meters (470 feet) deep as of late Tuesday, but the molten rock posed no threat to people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/23/2020 - 07:15 PM
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo provided by Michael Schade, tourists on a boat look at the eruption of the volcano on…
East Asia Pacific
Pain, Reflection as New Zealand Remembers White Island Volcano Disaster
Services held to remember those who died when New Zealand’s most active volcano suddenly erupted a year ago
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 05:02 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Long-Dormant Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital

This photo provided by the Icelandic Met Office shows an eruption, center right, on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern…
Europe

Turkey's Erdogan Quits European Treaty on Violence Against Women

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks as he participates in a video conference with European Commission President…
Europe

Taliban Expect US to Withdraw, Vow to Restore Islamic Rule

Suhail Shaheen, member of negotiation team gestures while speaking during a joint news conference in Moscow, Russia, Friday,…
Europe

UN Warns Disasters Wreak Havoc With Food Production

A picuture taken on February 8, 2021, shows a local farmer screaming to chase away desert locusts at maze field in Meru, Kenya…
Press Freedom

Media Freedom in Slovenia Under EU Scrutiny

Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 16, 2020.