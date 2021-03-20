Long-Dormant Volcano Erupts Near Iceland's Capital

A volcano erupted Friday night on Iceland’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula, following small daily earthquakes in recent weeks.

The eruption lit the night sky and could easily be seen from the outskirts of the capital, Reykjavík, about 30 kilometers away.

Aerial footage, posted on Facebook by the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a small eruption spewing red lava down in two directions.

The eruption began at Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur at about 8:45 p.m. GMT Friday, according to a statement by meteorological office, which monitors seismic activity.

“The eruption is considered a small one and the eruption fissure is about 500-700 meters long. The lava is less than 1 square kilometer in size,” the statement said.

In this still image captured from a handout video filmed by the Icelandic Coast Guard, lava flows from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 50 kilometers west of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik, on March 19, 2021.

Iceland’s Emergency Management Department said the area is uninhabited and the eruption was not expected to present any danger. However, authorities urged the public not to go near the active volcano.

Reykjavik’s Keflavik International Airport, which is a few kilometers away from the volcano, was not closed and flights were not suspended.

Friday’s volcanic activity was the first in that area in about 800 years.