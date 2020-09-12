Europe

Long-Term Solutions Sought for Migrants Displaced by Fires on Lesbos Island

By Lisa Schlein
September 12, 2020 11:35 AM
Asylum seekers take part in a rally as riot police block the road near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 11, 2020, after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, leaving thousands without shelter.
Asylum seekers take part in a rally as riot police block the road near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 11, 2020, after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, leaving thousands without shelter.

GENEVA - The U.N. refugee agency is calling for long-term solutions for thousands of migrants on Greek islands who were rendered homeless by fires that devastated the Moria asylum center on the island of Lesbos.

An estimated 11,500 asylum seekers are living in the open since a series of fires, which started five days ago, ravaged Greece’s Moria asylum center.

No casualties have been reported, but the blaze destroyed everything, leaving everyone without shelter.

The U.N. refugee agency reports thousands of vulnerable people, including very young children, pregnant women, elderly people and people with disabilities, are sleeping in the streets, fields, and beaches.

UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo says her agency is helping Greek authorities protect and assist asylum seekers affected by the fires. She says the UNHCR is providing emergency aid to ensure people do not sleep in the open.

“The coronavirus pandemic also is adding to an already desperate situation. People tested positive [for] COVID need to be provided with special care, isolation and treatment arrangements and medical support. The UNHCR has advised all those previously staying in the center to restrict their movements until temporary solutions are found,” Mantoo said.

Greek soldiers set up UNHCR tents to accommodate asylum seekers left without shelter after fires at a refugee camp on Lesbos Island, Greece, Sept. 11, 2020.

The Moria center, Europe’s largest refugee camp, was meant to house 3,000 people. At times, the camp population in this squalid, tented settlement swelled to more than 20,000. This is a consequence of increasing numbers of people fleeing war, persecution and extreme poverty, and the refusal of other European countries to share the burden by accepting asylum seekers.

Mantoo said the situation must change because it is no longer tenable. Long-term solutions must be found for refugees and asylum seekers stuck in overcrowded, unsafe conditions on the Greek islands.

“UNHCR has long been highlighting the need to address the situation and conditions for asylum seekers on the Aegean Islands. The incidents at Moria demonstrate the long-standing need to take action to improve living conditions, alleviate overcrowding, improve security, infrastructure and access to services in all five reception centers on the Greek islands,” Mantoo said.

The U.N. refugee agency is appealing to European countries to do more to protect asylum seekers. It urges them to quickly relocate unaccompanied children and other particularly vulnerable people from their precarious situation on the islands.

The agency welcomes recent announcements by some European countries to take in unaccompanied minors and families with children from Greece.

 

Related Stories

A migrant carries her belongings following a fire at the Moria camp for refugees and migrants on the island of Lesbos, Greece,…
Europe
Thousands of Refugees in Greece Displaced by Fire
Fire destroys most of Greece's largest refugee camp while it was on lockdown for COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 12:52 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Long-Term Solutions Sought for Migrants Displaced by Fires on Lesbos Island

Asylum seekers take part in a rally as riot police block the road near Mytilene town, on the island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 11, 2020, after fires destroyed the notoriously overcrowded Moria camp, leaving thousands without shelter.
Europe

Europe's Wartime Memories Aggravate Resentment of Germany

FILE - A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 6, 2020. The inscription on the building reads "[Dedicated] to the German people."
COVID-19 Pandemic

French PM: No New Lockdown Despite COVID-19 Surge

People wearing protective face masks as precaution against the conoravirus shop at a outdoor market in Versailles, west of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Upends Annual Ukraine Pilgrimage for Hasidic Sect

FILE - Orthodox Jewish pilgrims pray on a bank of a lake near the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov during the celebration of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, the Jewish New Year, in Uman, Ukraine, Sept. 21, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Austria Reinstates Restrictions as New COVID-19 Cases Surge

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz takes off a protective face mask as he arrives for a news conference amid a new coronavirus surge, in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 11, 2020.