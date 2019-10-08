Europe

Louvre Opens Huge Outpost to Protect Art From Flooding

By Associated Press
October 8, 2019 01:28 PM
A person takes pictures of paintings at the Louvre Conservation Center, which was inaugurated in Lievin in northern France,…
A person takes pictures of paintings at the Louvre Conservation Center, which was inaugurated in Lievin in northern France, Tuesday Oct.8, 2019.

LIEVIN, FRANCE - The Louvre opened a new sprawling art conservation center Tuesday some 200 kilometers (120 miles) from Paris to protect the museum's priceless artworks from its flood-prone storage reserves.

The Louvre Conservation Center in Lievin, northern France, will help protect valuable works from the swelling Seine River as major floods grow more frequent and the riverside museum has found itself lacking safe storage space.

Protecting the museum's works, many of which are out of public view in the belly of the former palace, has taken on additional urgency in recent years after severe floods in 2016 and 2018 forced the Louvre to evacuate endangered artworks from basements and to close exhibits.

The new outpost is part of the museum's flood risk prevention plan, which emerged in 2002 at the recommendation of the Paris police.
 
Officials boast that the newly-constructed Lievin site, which lies a short distance from the museum's other outpost the Louvre-Lens, will store some 250,000 works within a five year period.

Around half of the building's ample space will dedicated to art from the famed Paris museum, the world's biggest.

Workrooms, study halls and a photo studio in the new center will be used for research and conservation.

The center will also have enough space to store foreign artworks evacuated from conflict zones at their home countries' request, according to officials.

Related Stories

French artist JR works in the courtyard of the Louvre Museum near the glass pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei as the Louvre Museum celebrates the 30th anniversary of its glass pyramid in Paris, France, March 26, 2019.
Arts & Culture
Louvre's Glass Pyramid Set for Interactive Performance for 30th Anniversary
The 70-foot-high glass-and-steel structure, designed by Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei, was controversial when it was inaugurated in the classical setting of the Louvre in March 1989 — it has since become a beloved Paris landmark
The "Adoration of the Magi", a massive painting that Leonardo da Vinci started in 1481 at the age of 29 but abandoned a year later, leaving it in various stages of conception and development, is unveiled in Florence September 23, 2014.
Arts & Culture
Italy Livid About Deal to Loan Leonardo Works to Louvre
So versatile were Leonardo da Vinci’s talents in art and science and so boundless his visionary imagination, he is known to the world as the universal genius. But not to Italy’s nationalist-tilting government, which is livid about plans by the Louvre museum in Paris for a blockbuster exhibit next year with as many as possible Leonardo masterpieces loaned from Italian museums to mark the 500th anniversary of the Renaissance artist’s death. …
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press