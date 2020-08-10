Europe

Lukashenko Declared Winner in Belarus Election for 6th Straight Term  

By VOA News
Updated August 10, 2020 09:43 AM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko holds a ballot and a passport before casting his vote at a polling station during the…
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko holds a ballot and a passport before casting his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

Belarus’ longtime president was declared the winner of Sunday’s national election Monday and vowed to quash protests opposing his victory.

The country's Central Election Commission said on Monday that after all ballots were counted, Alexander Lukashenko took 80.23% of the votes and the main opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya 9.9%.

Lukashenko, in power for 26 years, said Monday that opposition protesters would face a tough crackdown, describing them as “sheep” manipulated by foreign masters.

"Follow the law and then all these conversations about repression disappear,” he said Monday.

Police block a street and use smoke grenades during a protest after the Belarusian presidential election, in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, rights groups have said one person was killed and dozens injured in a police crackdown on protests that followed Sunday's polls. Several hundred protesters have been arrested. Police used stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon against the thousands of protesters who took to the streets of the country’s capital, Minsk late Sunday. Opposition supporters, who believe the results were manipulated, plan to gather in Minsk for more protests Monday evening.

Speaking from her headquarters, Tsikhanouskaya said she does not recognize the outcome.

Belarusian united opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and Maria Kolesnikova, a representative of politician Viktor Babariko's campaign office, attend a news conference following the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus Aug. 10, 2020.

"We have already won, because we have overcome our fear, our apathy and our indifference," Tsikhanouskaya said.

A strong statement against the results was also made by Maria Kolesnikova, campaign  chief of  Viktor Babariko, an ex-banker who is now in jail. 

"For the first time, the authorities remained without the electoral support of the people majority. And we see that it [authorities] is absolutely not able to rule the country," Kolesnikova said.

Protests were held in other Belarusian cities including Gomel, Grodno, Vitebsk and Brest, where tear gas was reportedly fired.

 

