Europe

Macron And Merkel Try To Showcase Unity as Brexit Looms

By Associated Press
October 16, 2019 12:15 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the government building of Toulouse, southwestern…
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the government building of Toulouse, southwestern France, Oct.16, 2019.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Angela Merkel sought Wednesday to demonstrate the solidity of the French-German relationship at a meeting in southern France, one day before a key EU summit that may approve a divorce deal with Britain.
 
They started with a visit to the headquarters of plane-maker Airbus, widely seen as a symbol of European industrial cooperation, near the city of Toulouse. The company, which is holding its 50th anniversary celebrations this year, has production and manufacturing facilities in countries including Germany, Spain and Britain.

Macron and Merkel had lunch inside a training A350 airbus - where a long table had been set - with high school students and apprentices preparing for a career in aircraft industry.
 
They were then due to hold bilateral talks in Toulouse, before a joint French-German cabinet meeting.

Macron and Merkel were to discuss Brexit as EU and British officials were scrambling to strike a deal before Thursday's summit in Brussels, the last one planned for before Britain's scheduled departure from the EU on Oct. 31.
 
The French and German delegations, including key ministers from both governments, were also planning talks on global trade tensions, the fight against climate change, European defense projects and how to defend EU copyright rules, Macron's office said.
 
French and German defense ministers will try to elaborate common rules on arms exports during a defense security council. Both countries decided to halt weapons exports to Turkey after the offensive in northeast Syria last week. Germany has also banned defense industry exports to Saudi Arabia over the war in Yemen, while France has not.
 
Later Wednesday, after a joint news conference, Macron and Merkel will welcome incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a dinner with members of the European Round Table of Industrialists, a group gathering over 50 major European multinational companies.
 
They are expected to discuss the U.S. decision to put tariffs worth $7.5 billion on EU goods like wine, cheese and olive oil, following a green light from the World Trade Organization in a case involving illegal EU subsidies for Airbus. The tariffs, to take effect Friday, will be 10% for EU aircraft and 25% for everything else.

Related Stories

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier
Europe
Grind, Grind, Grind: Brexit Talks Soldier on, Summit Looms
Hopes were increasingly turning toward getting a broad political commitment to a Brexit deal between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the 27 other EU leaders at this week's summit, with the legal details hammered out later
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/16/2019 - 10:03
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, right, arrives for a meeting of EU General Affairs ministers, Article 50…
Europe
EU: Brexit Deal in Sight but UK Must Still Do More
EU officials are hoping a Brexit deal with Britain may be sketched out within hours, but negotiations have stretched into early Wednesday
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 23:02
European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU General Affairs…
Europe
EU: Brexit Deal Still Possible This Week, UK Must Act Now
The European Union says a Brexit divorce deal is possible ahead of Thursday's EU summit but only if the British government makes more compromises to seal an agreement in the coming hours
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 09:31
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen at the venue for the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain, Oct. 1, 2019.
Europe
Brexit Divorce Talks Between UK and EU Go Down to the Wire
Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31, and attempts to find a deal have foundered over plans for the border between EU member Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/13/2019 - 07:03
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press