Europe

Macron Calls Images of Police Beating Black Man Shameful for France 

By Reuters
November 27, 2020 06:11 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov.24, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march with a banner that reads "Vote for Macron they said",…
FILE - Demonstrators march with a banner that reads "Vote for Macron, they said," during a rally against police brutality on the Place de La Republique in Paris, Nov. 24, 2020.

PARIS - President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that images showing Paris police beating up a Black music producer were shameful for France and that government would have to find a way to restore public confidence in the force.

Prosecutors are investigating the violent arrest of Michel Zecler, who said he was also racially abused by the officers, after CCTV footage of the incident was released. The police watchdog is also investigating.

Four police officers were being held for questioning as part of the investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The beating inside the entrance of a building was captured on closed circuit television and mobile phone footage, which has circulated widely online and has made headlines around Europe.

"The images we have all seen of the aggression against Michel Zecler are unacceptable. They are shameful for all of us. France should never allow violence or brutality, no matter who it comes from. France should never let hate or racism prosper," Macron said in a statement on his Facebook page.

'Respect the law'

He added that the police force should be exemplary.

"Those whose job it is to apply the law should respect the law," he said, adding that he has asked the government to urgently make proposals about how to restore confidence in the police.

The beating of Zecler risks inflaming racial tension, with allegations of repeated police brutality against Black and ethnic communities at the forefront of many people's minds after the death of Black American George Floyd in Minneapolis in May added fuel to  the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Dominique Sopo, president of anti-racism group SOS Racisme, told Reuters Zecler had been the target of a "racist attack."

"For police officers to act that way, they must have a tremendous feeling of impunity. This situation is a symptom of an impunity that has been going on for too long," he said.

Paris police already faced criticism this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants’ campsite in a central Paris square.

Incident at studio

The music producer told reporters he was set upon by police at his studio in Paris's 17th arrondissement on Saturday.

He said he had been walking in the street without a face mask — against French COVID-19 health protocols — and, upon seeing a police car, went into his nearby studio to avoid being fined. However, he said, the police followed him inside and began to assault and racially abuse him.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France 2 television on Thursday that the officers would be punished if the alleged wrongdoing was confirmed.

Zecler's arrest came amid fierce debate in France over legislation that would limit journalists' ability to document French police officers at work.

Around 3,500 people marched against the bill in the western city of Nantes, where police used tear gas and made several arrests. Many in the march also protested against police violence, some with their faces bandaged in support of  Zecler. A similar demonstration is planned in Paris on Saturday.

The outrage generated by Floyd's death in the U.S. in May has resonated in France, particularly in deprived city suburbs where police often clash with youths from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Protests in Paris in June focused on unsolved cases of people dying during police operations, such as Adama Traore, who died in police detention near Paris in 2016.

Related Stories

Music producer identified only by his first name, Michel, answers to media, before going to the Inspectorate General of the…
Europe
Paris Police Suspended Over Beating of Black Man
The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is pushing a new bill that restricts the ability to film police
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/26/2020 - 05:20 PM
Thumb
00:00:44
Quick Takes
Police Fire Water Cannon at Protesting Farmers in India
Police in India fired water cannons to disperse angry farmers, Wednesday, November 25, as protests about new legislation rage in northern India. Protesters claim the legislation would allow for the government to stop buying grain at guaranteed prices, leaving farmers at the mercy of private buyers. Thousands of farmers rallied in Punjab and Haryana, with a larger demonstration scheduled for Thursday in New Delhi. Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s government has defended the bil
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 02:56 PM
A supporter of Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, carries his poster during a protest against the arrest of Kyagulanyi, during his campaign rally in Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 18, 2020.
Africa
Ugandan Police Says 16 Killed in Clashes Between Officers, Opposition Protesters
Forty-five others were injured in violence that followed arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine
Halima Athumani
By Halima Athumani
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 01:34 PM
Thumb
00:00:56
Quick Takes
Police Clash With Protesters in Chile
Anti-government protesters clashed with police in Chile’s capital of Santiago, Wednesday, November 18. Protests have been ongoing for a year to call for pension, healthcare and education reform. Chilean protesters took to the streets in droves last month in support of a plan to tear up the country’s constitution in favor of a new charter drafted by citizens. (REUTERS)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 01:31 PM
A Haitian National Police (PNH) officer pushes a protestor during clashes at a demonstration in Haiti.
The Americas
Haitian Protesters Clash with Police During Call for President to Resign
At least one killed during demonstration marking 217th anniversary of decisive battle in war for independence from France
VOA web editor Sandra Lemaire at her desk in the newsroom
By Sandra Lemaire
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 07:02 AM
A demonstrator takes cover during an anti-government protest as lawmakers debate on constitution change, outside of the…
East Asia Pacific
Thai Police Fire Water Cannons and Tear Gas at Pro-Democracy Protestors  
Protestors demanding changes to the constitution and removal of Thailand’s prime minister 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 11:10 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Latest News

Europe

Macron Calls Images of Police Beating Black Man Shameful for France 

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov.24, 2020 file photo, demonstrators march with a banner that reads "Vote for Macron they said",…
COVID-19 Pandemic

In Santa's Mailbag, a Peek into Children's Pandemic Worries

A postal worker dressed as Santa, talks with co-workers who call themselves "Elves" as they open envelopes addressed to "Pere…
Europe

Navalny Urges EU to Target Putin's Oligarch Backers

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
Middle East

Iranian Diplomat on Trial in Belgium, Charged with Plotting Attack

Lawyers George Henri Beauthier, left, and William Bourdon, right, representing the National Council of Resistance of Iran, speak with the media as they arrive at the courthouse in Antwerp, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2020.
Europe

Hundreds Sentenced to Life Terms in 2016 Turkey Coup Attempt

Riot police officers stand at the entrance of a courthouse during the trial of 475 defendants, including generals and fighter…