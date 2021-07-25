Europe

Madrid's Retiro Park, Prado Avenue Join World Heritage List

By Associated Press
July 25, 2021 04:40 PM
FILE - A portrait photographer waits for customers in the Paseo del Prado boulevard in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2021. The city's tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage list.
FILE - A portrait photographer waits for customers in the Paseo del Prado boulevard in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2021. The city's tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage list.

MADRID - Madrid's tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage list.

The UNESCO World Heritage Committee, holding an online meeting from Fuzhou, China, backed the candidacy on Sunday that highlighted the green area's introduction of nature into Spain's capital. The influence the properties have had on the designs of other cities in Latin America was also applauded by committee members.

"Collectively, they illustrate the aspiration for a utopian society during the height of the Spanish Empire," UNESCO said.

The Retiro park occupies 1.2 square kilometers in the center of Madrid. Next to it runs the Paseo del Prado, which includes a promenade for pedestrians. The boulevard connects the heart of Spain's art world, bringing together the Prado Museum with the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum and the Reina Sofía Art Center.

The boulevard dates to the 16th century while the park was originally for royal use in the 17th century before it was fully opened to the public in 1848.

"Today, in these times of pandemic, in a city that has suffered enormously for the past 15 months, we have a reason to celebrate with the first world heritage site in Spain's capital," said Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

The site is No. 49 for Spain on the UNESCO list.

Also on Sunday, the committee added China's Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan, India's Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple, and the Trans-Iranian railway to the World Heritage list.

World Heritage sites can be examples of outstanding natural beauty or manmade buildings. The sites can be important geologically or ecologically, or they can be key for human culture and tradition.

 

Related Stories

UNESCO Leaves Australia's Great Barrier Reef Off Endangered List
00:02:19
Science & Health
UNESCO Leaves Australia's Great Barrier Reef Off Endangered List
Environmentalists call move a ‘terrible’ decision driven by politics, not science
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 03:16 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Madrid's Retiro Park, Prado Avenue Join World Heritage List

FILE - A portrait photographer waits for customers in the Paseo del Prado boulevard in Madrid, Spain, July 23, 2021. The city's tree-lined Paseo del Prado boulevard and the adjoining Retiro park have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage list.
Europe

After Floods, German Winemakers Look to Rebuild

Effects of flooding at Sermann vineyard in Altenahr
Europe

Thousands March in Hungary Pride Parade to Oppose LGBT Law 

People march holding a banner that reads "Do you know who you love? Whoever you want!" march during a gay pride parade in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Protesters Opposed to COVID-19 Measures Clash With Police in Paris

Protesters attend a demonstration called by the French nationalist party "Les Patriotes" (The Patriots) against France's…
Europe

What's Fueling Russia's 'Unprecedented' Fires?

The scene of a forest fire in Pryazhinsky District of the Republic of Karelia, about 700 km (438 miles) south-west of Moscow,…