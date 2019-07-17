Europe

Man who Rammed People by UK Parliament Guilty of Murder Bid

By Associated Press
July 17, 2019 08:42 AM
An armoured police van believed to carry Salih Khater drives out of the car park at Westminster Magistrates court in London, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament has been…
An armoured police van believed to carry Salih Khater drives out of the car park at Westminster Magistrates court in London, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament has been…

LONDON - A driver whose car collided with several people before crashing outside Britain's Parliament has been convicted of attempted murder.

Three people were injured when Salih Khater hit a pedestrian and cyclists before colliding with a security barrier guarded by police. The August 2018 incident came a year after London was hit by several deadly vehicle attacks, including one outside Parliament.

Khater, a 30-year-old British citizen originally from Sudan, claimed he was looking for the Sudanese embassy to get a visa, got lost and panicked.
 
But prosecutor Alison Morgan said it was a “premeditated and deliberate” attack. She said Khater's reason for the attack was unclear but the choice of target indicated a “terrorist motive.”

Jurors at London's Central Criminal Court on Wednesday found Khater guilty. He will be sentenced in October.

 

