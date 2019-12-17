Europe

Maria Butina, Convicted in US of Being Russian Agent, Gets Job as State TV Host

By Reuters
December 17, 2019 08:15 AM
FILE PHOTO: Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration…
FILE - Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, holds flowers upon her arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Oct. 26, 2019.

MOSCOW - A Russian woman jailed in the United States for working as a foreign agent and deported to Moscow has been hired by Russia's state-funded RT television as a host for an online show that mocks the opposition, the station said on Tuesday.

Maria Butina, 31, pleaded guilty in a U.S. court last December to one count of conspiring to act as an agent for Russia by infiltrating a gun rights group and influencing conservative activists and Republicans.

She was deported in October after serving most of an 18-month sentence and met with fanfare in Moscow where officials had called the charges against her ridiculous and said she had been forced to confess.

"Well, I'm home now," Butina says with a grin and wearing a "foreign agent" T-shirt in a promotional clip for the show aired on Tuesday.

The show is called "Wonderful Russia Bu Bu Bu," a play on words mocking a similar slogan by prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who talks of the "Wonderful Russia of the future" when President Vladimir Putin is no longer in power.

"Bu bu bu" roughly translates as "blah blah blah."  But "bu" is also the beginning of the word for "future."

RT said Butina had taken part in the show last week and defended the jailing of several Russian opposition activists at anti-Kremlin protests earlier this year.

Russia's human rights commissioner last month gave Butina a job helping campaign for and defend Russians who have been imprisoned abroad.

Putin has in the past warmly welcomed home alleged Russian agents arrested abroad and said in 2010 he had sung patriotic songs with Anna Chapman, a Russian spy arrested in the United States and then freed as part of a major swap.

Chapman herself later received a job as a television presenter on Russia's privately owned Ren TV channel.

Officials in Moscow say RT, which broadcasts news in English, Arabic and Spanish, gives Russia a way to compete with the dominance of global media companies based in the United States and Britain, which they say offer a biased world view.

But critics say the channel functions like a propaganda arm of the Russian state, an assertion the station rejects.


 

 

Related Stories

FFILE - Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, meets journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, Oct. 26, 2019
Europe
Russia Offers Job to Maria Butina, Woman Convicted by US of Being an Agent
Work would be to defend Russians imprisoned abroad
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 20:07
Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration officials, meets with journalists upon her arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside Moscow, Russia, Oct. 26, 2019.
Europe
'Russian Agent' Maria Butina Heads Home
For some she was the spy who wasn’t - just an eager Russian gun-rights enthusiast; for others Maria Butina was a clandestine ‘Red Sparrow’ Russian agent
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 10/26/2019 - 07:11
FILE - Maria Butina appears in a police booking photograph released by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office in Alexandria, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2018.
Europe
Convicted Russian Agent Butina Appeals for Money
A Russian gun rights activist serving a U.S. prison sentence for acting as an unregistered foreign agent has released a video asking for money to help pay her legal costs. Maria Butina was sentenced in April to 18 months after she admitted gathering intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.   In the video that appeared on social media, Butina speaks on a phone in a dormitory with bunk…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters
Europe

Pope Abolishes 'Pontifical Secret' in Clergy Sex Abuse Cases

FILE - Pope Francis speaks during a presentation at the Jesuits' General Congregation Hall in Rome, Dec. 13, 2019.
Europe

Maria Butina, Convicted in US of Being Russian Agent, Gets Job as State TV Host

FILE PHOTO: Convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, who was released from a Florida prison and then deported by U.S. immigration…
Middle East

Erdogan Says 1 Million Refugees Should be Resettled in Syria Very Soon

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland,…
Europe

UK's Johnson Seeks to Rule out Brexit Delay Beyond 2020

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks during a question and answer session, part of a General Election campaign visit to Ferguson's Transport in Washington, England, Dec. 9, 2019.
Europe

Geneva Refugee Summit Grapples With Issues of Equity

A woman and child sit together in an enclosure made from fabrics at a make-shift camp for displaced Yemenis in the northern…