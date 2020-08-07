Europe

Melting Glacier Threatens Italian Town

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 12:55 PM
A hiker looks at a map as he walks in a parking lot beneath the Planpincieux glacier, seen at background right, in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, in Val Ferret, near Courmayeur, northern Italy, Aug. 7, 2020.
A hiker looks at a map as he walks in a parking lot beneath the Planpincieux glacier, seen at background right, in the Alps on the Grande Jorasses peak of the Mont Blanc massif, in Val Ferret, near Courmayeur, northern Italy, Aug. 7, 2020.

Officials in northwestern Italy have evacuated part of an Alpine resort town and are closely monitoring a glacier which, following days of warm temperatures, is showing signs of breaking apart and could crash into the valley below.

Officials Thursday evacuated 75 residents and tourists in the Ferret Valley from their homes and two lodgings in the shadow of the glacier.

Aerial views of the Planpincieux Glacier taken Friday show a large section - estimated to be about 500,000 cubic meters in size, breaking away from the rest of the ice field. A regional glacier expert, Valerio Segor, told reporters Friday the section is about the size of a cathedral, or perhaps a soccer field if it were under 80 meters of ice.

Segor said the next two or three days will be critical for the glacier, as temperatures are expected to rise during that time. He said water circulation between the ice and rocks beneath will determine if glacier breaks apart.

‎The Planpincieux Glacier is located under a group of Alpine peaks on the Italian side of Mont Blanc, near the border with France.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Widely Seen as Warning Shot, Russia Court Sentences Young Activists for Extremism

Police officers detains a protester, center, dressed as a Russian police officer before a court hearing of the New Greatness group who are charged with the organization of an extremist association in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 6, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Russia’s Race for Virus Vaccine Raises Concerns in the West

In this photo made from footage provided by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, medical workers in…
Press Freedom

Journalist Group Calls on Belarus to Release Blogger, Other Reporters Before Elections

Map of Belarus
Europe

Spain Ex-King’s Exile Reignites Questions on Monarchy’s Future

FILE PHOTO: Former Spanish King Juan Carlos attends a bullfighting at the bullring in Aranjuez, Spain, June 2, 2019. REUTERS…
Europe

Pope Francis Names Women to Vatican Financial Council 

Pope Francis celebrates Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 31, 2020.