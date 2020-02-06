Europe

Merkel: Governor's Election With Far-Right Help Inexcusable

By Associated Press
February 06, 2020 08:58 AM
Left-wing Thuringia incumbent governor Bodo Ramelow wipes his eyes as he sits in the Thuringian state parliament during the…
Left-wing Thuringia incumbent governor Bodo Ramelow wipes his eyes as he sits in the Thuringian state parliament during the election of its new governor, in Erfurt, Germany, Feb. 5, 2020.

BERLIN, GERMANY - Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned as “inexcusable” the election of a new German state governor with the help of the far-right as well as her own party, and said Thursday that the result must not stand.
    
Wednesday's surprise election of Thomas Kemmerich, a member of the small pro-business Free Democrats, to lead the eastern state of Thuringia has turned into a major embarrassment for Germany's mainstream center-right parties and revived questions about the future of the country's governing coalition.
    
Kemmerich narrowly defeated a left-wing incumbent after the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, voted for him instead of its own candidate in the state legislature. Left-leaning parties and many on the center-right said that accepting votes from AfD - whether or not they were solicited, broke a taboo and was unacceptable. Kemmerich was holding out Thursday against mounting pressure to resign.
    
The state legislature elects the governor. The Left Party finished first in the election, followed by AfD and Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union. Kemmerich's Free Democrats, who are traditional allies of the CDU, only just mustered enough support to enter the legislature, with five of its 90 seats.
    
CDU leaders called for a new election in Thuringia. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel as party leader in 2018, said local CDU lawmakers acted against instructions from the national leadership in voting for Kemmerich.
    
Merkel vented her displeasure at a news conference during a visit to South Africa. She said Kemmerich's election ``broke with a fundamental conviction for the CDU, and for me too, that no majorities should be won with help from AfD.''
    
Wednesday's vote came long after an October state election in which outgoing governor Bodo Ramelow's left-wing coalition lost its majority. In a first for Germany, it produced no majority for any combination without either Ramelow's Left Party, which the center-right shuns as a descendant of East Germany's ruling communists, though Ramelow is moderate or AfD, which is particularly strong and radical in the east.
    
Merkel said in Pretoria that the outcome had been “foreseeable,”  “so one has to say that this event is inexcusable, and the result must be reversed.” She said that the CDU must not participate in Kemmerich's government.
    
“It was a bad day for democracy,” she said, adding that everything must now be done to show that what happened in Thuringia doesn't reflect “what the CDU thinks and does.”
    
Leaders of Merkel's often-tense coalition with the center-left Social Democrats are to meet on Saturday to discuss the Thuringia mess. Social Democrat leaders have said it raises questions for the CDU that demand quick answers, fueling renewed speculation over whether the coalition will last until its term ends late next year.
    
Merkel said her party has sent “very clear” signals after Wednesday's events.
    
Martin Florack, a political scientist at the University of Duisburg, told ARD television that the fiasco weakens Kramp-Karrenbauer and leaves “the impression that the CDU in Berlin has no influence in Thuringia.”
    
Merkel's party has yet to decide who will run to succeed her as chancellor in the next election. Kramp-Karrenbauer, who narrowly defeated a more conservative rival in 2018, has struggled to impose her authority on the party.

Related Stories

FILE - Protesters storm the headquarters building of the East German Stasi secret service in what was then East Berlin, Jan. 15, 2020.
Europe
Looking Back: The Fall of East Germany's Feared Stasi 30 Years Ago
It was probably the last nail in the coffin of a repressive state created by Moscow out of the Soviet-occupied zone of post-Nazi Germany
Default Author Profile
By Jamie Dettmer
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 16:15
In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 photo the so-called “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture is displayed on the facade of the…
Europe
Germany: Ugly Anti-Semitic Remnant at Center of Court Battle
A court in eastern Germany will consider next week a Jewish man's bid to force the removal of an ugly remnant of centuries of anti-Semitism from a church where Martin Luther once preached
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 08:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Merkel: Governor's Election With Far-Right Help Inexcusable

Left-wing Thuringia incumbent governor Bodo Ramelow wipes his eyes as he sits in the Thuringian state parliament during the…
Middle East

Turkey Expects Russia to Immediately Stop Syrian Regime Attacks in Idlib

Syrian rescuers search for victim between rubble of a destroyed house after deadly airstrikes at the northern town of Sarmin,…
US Politics

FBI Director Warns of Ongoing Russian 'Information Warfare'

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during an oversight hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, on Capitol Hill, Feb. 5, 2020 in Washington.
Europe

Report: Death Toll in Turkey Avalanche Disaster Rises to 39

Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van…
USA

White House Official: China Should Join Nuclear Arms Talks With Russia

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of the 35th Association of…

Latest news