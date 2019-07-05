Europe

Merkel, May at Summit on Western Balkans' EU Aspirations

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 02:16 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin on Apr. 9, 2019.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) shakes hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives at the Chancellery in Berlin on Apr. 9, 2019.

LASK AIR BASE, POLAND - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Theresa May have joined a high-level meeting in Poland that seeks to reassure Western Balkans nations aspiring to join the European Union that support for their accession remains strong, despite symptoms of a loss of momentum.

The meeting in Poznan has brought together foreign, interior and economy ministers from some EU nations and from membership candidates Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania, as well as potential candidates Bosnia and Kosovo.

The troubled Western Balkans nations are seeking EU reassurance after some leaders in the 28-member bloc have spoken against the enlargement and there is no set time frame for it.

Poland is the host because it currently presides over the so-called Berlin Process that brings Western Balkan nations together with EU members.

 

Related Stories

Flags of European Union member states fly in front of the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France, April 15, 2014.
Europe
Western Balkan Nations Press EU Aspirations at Poland Summit
Government ministers from six Western Balkan nations that aspire to join the European Union are meeting with counterparts from EU member nations to discuss the bloc's membership process
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 04, 2019
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, left, and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev pose for a photo, following their meeting at the government building in Skopje, Macedonia, April 18, 2018.
Europe
EU Puts Off Balkan Membership Talks as France Demands Reforms
European Union governments on Tuesday delayed by at least a year a decision to allow membership negotiations with Macedonia and Albania after France and the Netherlands faced down Germany and demanded more reforms. The unexpected outcome, despite broad EU support, showed French President Emmanuel Macron’s determination to postpone the decision until after European Parliament elections in May, for fear of stoking anti-immigrant sentiment, diplomats said. It…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press