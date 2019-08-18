Europe

Merkel: We're prepared for Any Brexit Outcome

By Reuters
August 18, 2019 12:56 PM
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a discussion during an event marking the 60th anniversary of the "Hessische Kreis" association in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Wednesday June 5, 2019. (Thomas Lohnes/Pool via AP)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes part in a discussion during an event marking the 60th anniversary of the "Hessische Kreis" association in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Wednesday June 5, 2019. (Thomas Lohnes/Pool via AP)

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Sunday that she would meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday evening to discuss Britain's planned departure from the European Union, adding that Berlin was also prepared for a disorderly Brexit.

Johnson is seeking to persuade European Union leaders to
reopen Brexit talks or face the prospect of its second-largest
member leaving abruptly on Oct. 31 with no deal in place to
mitigate the economic shock — a move that businesses expect
would cause major disruption.

"We are glad of every visit, and you have to talk, and you
have to find good solutions," Merkel said during a panel
discussion at the Chancellery.

"We are prepared for any outcome, we can say that, even if
we do not get an agreement. But at all events I will make an
effort to find solutions — up until the last day of
negotiations," she added.

"I think it's always better to leave with an agreement than
without one. But if that's not possible, we'll be prepared for
the alternative as well."

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper reported that Johnson would
tell Merkel that the British parliament could not stop Brexit.

 

Related Stories

Three policemen patrol past various Brexit flags and banners outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is set for long Cabinet meeting Tuesday, as the government tries to find a way out…
Europe
Times, Citing Official Documents: UK Faces Food, Fuel and Drugs Shortages in No-Deal Brexit
The government believes a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and the Republic will be likely
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 18, 2019
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the first meeting of the National Policing Board at the Home Office in London, July 31, 2019.
Europe
UK Parliament Can't Stop Brexit, Johnson to Tell Macron, Merkel
Give us a new deal or face no-deal Brexit, UK PM to warn
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 17, 2019
Demonstrators walk a flock of sheep through the streets as part of a protest against Brexit, in central London, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Protestors are walking sheep past government buildings as part of 'Farmers for a People's Vote' to highlight the…
Europe
UK Labour's Plan to Stop No-Deal Brexit Gets Mixed Reception
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal. Many economists say a no-deal Brexit will cause economic turmoil
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 15, 2019
FILE: A pro-Brexit supporter is seen outside Parliament in London.
Europe
Ex-Treasury Chief: Boris Johnson Wrecking Brexit Deal Chance
The man who was Britain's top finance official until three weeks ago is accusing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government of steering the country toward a damaging no-deal Brexit that isn't backed by Parliament or the voters
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 14, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters