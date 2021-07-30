Europe

Millions in 23 Hunger Hot Spots Face Famine, Death, UN Agencies Say

By Lisa Schlein
July 30, 2021 03:37 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 11, 2021 file photo, Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, sits with her…
FILE - In this May 11, 2021, photo, Abeba Gebru, 37, from the village of Getskimilesley, sits with her malnourished daughter, Tigsti Mahderekal, 20 days old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in Abi Adi, Tigray region, Ethiopia.

GENEVA - The United Nations warns global hunger is increasing and urgent action is needed to stave off famine and death over coming months in nearly two dozen unstable, violence-prone countries.

A report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Food Program said more than a half-million people are experiencing catastrophic levels of acute food insecurity and 41 million are at risk of famine.

The report from the WFP and FAO focuses on the particularly serious situation in 23 so-called hunger hot spots.  Most of those countries are in sub-Saharan Africa, with others in Central America, Asia and the Middle East.

Patrick Jacqueson, FAO officer in charge of the Geneva office, said acute hunger is set to increase in those countries over the next four months without urgent, scaled-up humanitarian assistance.

“Conflict continues to be the primary driver for the largest share of people facing acute food insecurity," Jacqueson said. "Closely associated with conflict are humanitarian access constraints, which remain significant, compounding food insecurity. Weather extremes and climate variability are likely to affect several parts of the world during the outlook period.”

The report said dry conditions are likely to affect Haiti, Nigeria’s Middle Belt and the “Dry Corridor” in Guatemala, while above-average rainfall and flooding are forecast in South Sudan, central and eastern Sahel, and Gulf of Guinea countries.

400,000 face starvation in Tigray

The report highlighted the perilous situation in Ethiopia and Madagascar, the world’s newest highest-alert hunger hot spots.

Annalisa Conte, WFP Geneva Office director, said the aggravation of conflict in recent months is having a catastrophic impact on the food security of the Tigrayan population in Ethiopia.  She warned that more than 400,000 people would face starvation if they did not receive sufficient humanitarian aid.

“If we move to Madagascar, Madagascar is experiencing the worst drought in 40 years," Conte said. "On top of that, economic decline largely caused by COVID. As a result, 1.3 million people are currently facing the acute food insecurity.”

The FAO and WFP said fighting, blockades that cut off lifesaving aid to families on the verge of famine, and a lack of funding were hampering efforts to provide emergency food aid to millions of desperate people.

The agencies said families who rely on humanitarian aid to survive were hanging by a thread. They noted that most of those on the verge of famine in the 23 hot spots were farmers and must receive help to resume food production.  That, they said, will allow them to feed themselves and become self-sufficient.

Related Stories

FILE - People stand in line to receive food donations, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Famine Stalks Millions as Acute Hunger Rises Globally
More than 270 million people around the world are acutely food insecure, and 41 million are on the verge of famine
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 11:50 AM
Displaced Tigrayans queue to receive food donated by local residents at a reception center for the internally displaced in…
UN: Famine Hits 350,000 in Ethiopia’s Tigray
UN urges humanitarian cease-fire, calls for more aid access, funding to halt worsening of man-made crisis
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 03:20 PM
Girls play at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the oil-producing Marib province, Yemen May 10, 2021.
Middle East
WFP Scales Up Food Aid in Yemen’s Famine Hotspots
Fifty thousand people are facing famine-like conditions and five million are just a step away from famine
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 11:02 AM
A child's arm is measured at a center set up by World Food Programme and Action Against Hunger, in the village of Beraketa, in…
Africa
Looming Madagascar Famine Sparks Nutrition Emergency
At least 1.35 million people are suffering from acute hunger, many living off locusts, raw cactus fruits or wild leaves
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 12:30 PM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein

Latest News

Europe

Firefighters Continue to Battle Deadly Wildfires in Southern Turkey

A man looks at the destruction caused by wildfires near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Friday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

British Transportation Minister Defends Quarantining French Visitors

A waiter wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus serves at a restaurant terrace in Paris, Monday, July 26, 2021…
USA

Amazon Hit With Record EU Data Privacy Fine

FILE - In this April 16, 2020, file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France. Amazon said Tuesday, May 18…
Europe

World Leaders Pledge $4 Billion to Public Education Affected by Pandemic

Malala Yousafzai, joining by video link, speaks during a session entitled "The Power of Education" on the second day of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

France Calls British Travel Rules 'Discriminatory,' Not Science-Based

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus walk past a sign stating face coverings are required in the street, in…