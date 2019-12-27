Europe

Montenegro Adopts Law on Religious Rights Amid Protests by pro-Serbs

By Associated Press
December 27, 2019 05:45 AM
Police officers guard the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, during a protest against a…
Police officers guard the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, Dec. 26, 2019, during a protest against a proposed law regarding religious communities and property.

PODGORICA, MONTENEGRO - Montenegro’s parliament adopted a contested law on religious rights early Friday after chaotic scenes in the assembly that resulted in the detention of all pro-Serb opposition lawmakers.

The vote followed a day of nationwide protests by supporters of the Serbian Orthodox Church who say the law will strip the church of its property, including medieval monasteries and churches. The government has denied that.

Trying to prevent the vote, the pro-Serb lawmakers hurled what appeared to be a tear gas canister, or a firecracker, and tried to destroy microphones in the parliament hall. Plainclothes police wearing gas masks intervened, detaining 24 people, including 18 opposition lawmakers.

“We are ready to die for our church and that’s what we are demonstrating tonight,” opposition leader Andrija Mandic said shortly after midnight during the tumultuous session.

Police officers carry a pro-Serb opposition lawmaker in the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019…
Police officers carry a pro-Serb opposition lawmaker in the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, Dec. 27, 2019.

Law passes

The law, approved by 45 ruling coalition lawmakers, says religious communities would need to produce evidence of ownership of their property from before 1918, when Montenegro joined a Balkan kingdom and lost its independence.

The Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro described the law as “discriminatory and unconstitutional.”

The church Friday accused the Montenegrin authorities of “inciting divisions and hatred,” and leading Montenegro “into a situation that cannot bring any good to anyone.”

“Thanks to this, the Orthodox Christian faithful in Montenegro are facing one of the saddest Christmases in recent history,” a church statement said. Serbian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas Jan. 7.

Montenegro’s population of around 620,000 is predominantly Orthodox Christian and the main church is the Serbian Orthodox Church. A separate Montenegrin Orthodox Church isn’t recognized by other Orthodox Christian churches.

Torn over Serbia

Montenegro’s pro-Western president has accused the Serbian Orthodox Church of promoting pro-Serb policies and seeking to undermine the country’s statehood since it split from much larger Serbia in 2006.

Montenegrins remain divided over whether the small Adriatic state should foster close ties with Serbia. About 30 percent of Montenegro’s population identify as Serbs and were mostly against the split from Serbia.

Hundreds of pro-Serb opposition supporters Thursday staged an all-day protest against the law, blocking roads and entrances to the capital. Dozens of riot officers used metal barriers to prevent crowds, including Orthodox priests, from reaching the parliament building where lawmakers debated the bill.

The Montenegrin prime minister said the country has the power to prevent more rioting.

“I believe in peace in Montenegro,” Dusko Markovic said.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference after a summit of heads of state and government at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, July 12, 2018. NATO leaders gather in Brussels for a two-day summit.
Europe
Montenegro Says it Embraces Peace and Stability
Montenegro says it "contributes to peace" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent claim that the "very aggressive people" of the the small Balkan country could start World War III. In a statement released Thursday, the Montenegrin government said it "contributes to peace and stability not only on the European continent, but worldwide, along with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan." The issue surfaced when Trump again…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/19/2018 - 08:43
Montenegro man holds banners reading "Stop violence," left, and "For a life without fear," right, during protest in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.
Europe
Hundreds Protest Attack on Journalist in Montenegro
Hundreds protested in Montenegro on Wednesday after unknown assailants shot and wounded a prominent crime and corruption reporter, the latest attack on journalists in the small Balkan country that is seeking EU membership. Carrying banners reading “Stop violence,” or “For a life without fear,” the protesters demanded that the authorities find the assailants who opened fire late Tuesday on Olivera Lakic, who works for the independent Vijesti daily.
Montenegro's long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists leader Milo Djukanovic speaks during a celebration after presidential elections in Montenegro's capital, Podgorica, April 15, 2018.
Europe
Veteran Djukanovic Wins Montenegro Presidential Election
Pro-European Union leader Milo Djukanovic has won Montenegro's presidential election to extend his dominance over the country's politics. The state election commission said on Monday a preliminary count showed he won 54.1 percent of Sunday's vote with 97 percent counted and Mladen Bojanic won 33.2 percent on a 63.9 percent turnout. Bojanic is a businessman backed by an alliance of parties some of whom want closer ties with Russia. Djukanovic and his…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Montenegro Adopts Law on Religious Rights Amid Protests by pro-Serbs

Police officers guard the parliament building in Podgorica, Montenegro, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, during a protest against a…
Europe

300 Migrants Rescued off Spain over Two-day Christmas Period

Migrants intercepted off the coast of Gran Canaria arrive aboard a Spanish maritime rescue boat at the port of Arguineguin on…
Europe

Turkey to Send Troops to Libya at Tripoli's Request, Erdogan Says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting of his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Turkey, December 26, 2019…
Europe

Court Rules Turkey Violated Freedoms by Banning Wikipedia

FILE L- The webpage of the encyclopedia website Wikipedia shows a stark black-and-white page with the message: "Imagine a world without free knowledge", at an office in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2012.
East Asia Pacific

Russia, Iran, China Hold Joint Naval Drills

Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 is pictured during a search for Flight MH370, in the south Indian Ocean, April 5, 2014. (CNS photo)