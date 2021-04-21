More Football Teams Exit Super League

Juventus, Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan announced Wednesday they were dropping out of the Super League of 12 leading European football clubs.

The development followed the Tuesday withdrawal of six British teams that were part of the project launched this week.

Four other teams were included in Sunday’s announcement of the breakaway competition that drew sharp criticism from players, fans and football authorities.

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said Wednesday that the league can no longer proceed.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," Agnelli told Reuters, saying it would have been the best competition in the world. "But admittedly ... I mean, I don't think that that project is now still up and running."

Clubs yet to announce their withdrawal Wednesday were Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Liverpool principal owner John Henry used a video on the team’s website to apologize Wednesday, saying the project “was never going to stand without the support of the fans.”