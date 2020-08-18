Europe

More Workers Join Strike to Oust Belarusian President Lukashenko

By VOA News
August 18, 2020 03:43 PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 18, 2020.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 18, 2020.

More workers joined a growing strike Tuesday to oust authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after he extended his 26-year term in an election that detractors contend was rigged.

Thousands of workers began walking off the job Monday at state-controlled facilities, joining actors and broadcasters. 

Unrest began to escalate after Lukashenko dismissed demands to resign following a severe police crackdown on peaceful protesters days after the August 9 election.

FILE - Protesters carry a man wounded during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 10. Hundreds of people released from custody after a violent crackdown on protests in Belarus are sharing their accounts of harsh treatment at the hands of police.
Videos Chronicle Belarus Opposition Protests
Hundreds of thousands of peaceful demonstrators have gathered in Minsk and other Belarusian cities demanding free and fair elections after disputed reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko

Lukashenko sought to secure the loyalty of law enforcement amid escalating protests and strikes by honoring more than 300 police officers for their service.

Opponents condemned Lukashenko’s awards to the police, who fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at peaceful protestors and used clubs against them, resulting in the deaths of at least two people and the detention of nearly 7,000 people. Hundreds of others were injured.

The chance of a nationwide strike would pose an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko, who has relied on blue-collar workers as his most loyal supporters. But during a visit Monday to a factory in Minsk, he was greeted by workers who shouted “Go away!”

Workers of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant leave after their work shift as activists with old Belarusian national flags greet them in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 18, 2020.

The first government official to challenge Lukashenko was the ambassador to Slovakia, who said in a video Saturday before he resigned that he supported the protests.

The ambassador to Spain, Pavel Pustav, posted a statement Tuesday on Facebook urging a vote recount and the prosecution of those who beat peaceful protesters.

Officials from Western countries have refused to recognize the election as free and fair, and they have denounced the police crackdown.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to discuss Belarus in a closed-door session Tuesday, one day before European Union leaders are to discuss the matter.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Protesters carry a man wounded during clashes with police after the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 10. Hundreds of people released from custody after a violent crackdown on protests in Belarus are sharing their accounts of harsh treatment at the hands of police.
Europe
Videos Chronicle Belarus Opposition Protests
Hundreds of thousands of peaceful demonstrators have gathered in Minsk and other Belarusian cities demanding free and fair elections after disputed reelection of President Alexander Lukashenko
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 21:36
People gather for a rally near the Belarus Television headquarters in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 17, 2020.
Press Freedom
Amid Election Protests, Belarusian State TV Presenters Walk Off Job
TV personalities join growing numbers of police officers and factory workers who are walking off the job to send a message to authorities
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 11:18
Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya addresses the nation in an unknown location in Lithuania, in this still image taken from handout video released August 17, 2020.
Europe
Opposition Candidate Says Ready to Lead Belarus
More than 200,000 marched against Lukashenko, who rejects holding new election
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

More Workers Join Strike to Oust Belarusian President Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko chairs a Security Council meeting in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 18, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Merkel Urges Germans to Follow COVID Restrictions as Cases Surge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wears a protective face mask as she arrives for the continuation of an EU summit meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 20, 2020.
USA

US Envoy Says Ball 'in Russia's Court' in Arms Talks

Marshall Billingslea, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for arms control on talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign…
Middle East

UN-Backed Court Convicts One Man in 2005 Assassination of Lebanon's Hariri

A picture taken Aug. 18, 2020 shows signage in front of the building of the U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon in Leidschendam, Netherlands.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Thousands in Spain Protest Mask Law

People take part in a protest against the use of protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 16, 2020.