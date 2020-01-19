Europe

Moscow Protesters Remember 2009 Killings of Lawyer and Journalist

By RFE/RL Russian Service
January 19, 2020 01:58 PM
Russian opposition protestors march in central Moscow, Jan. 19, 2020, carrying portraits of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova.
Russian opposition protestors march in central Moscow, Jan. 19, 2020, carrying portraits of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova.

Hundreds of Russians are marching in Moscow in a sanctioned rally to mark 11 years since a human rights lawyer and a journalist were gunned down there in broad daylight in 2009.

Some of the participants held images of the 34-year-old lawyer Stanislav Markelov and 25-year-old student and Novaya Gazeta reporter Anastasia Baburova.

There was a police presence aside the column of demonstrators, which was led by people carrying copies of the Russian Constitution and a funeral wreath.

A Russian researcher for Amnesty International, Oleg Kozlovsky, shared an image via Twitter of police detaining one individual, but he suggested the man was a passerby who crossed a street illegally and sparked a quick police chase.

Markelov and Baburova had defended and chronicled the plights of victims of right-wing nationalist excesses before their deaths in one of the more brazen killings of government critics in the Putin era.

A liberal Moscow city councilor, Yuliya Galyamina, had urged participants to use the previously planned rally on January 19 to show their opposition to sweeping constitutional reforms proposed last week by Putin and regarded by some as a path to keep him in power beyond his fourth term as president.

Some of the protesters in the January 19 march held signs urging greater freedom in Russian society.

The Markelov and Baburova killings sparked accusations that the Kremlin was not doing enough to hunt down the attackers of activists and journalists.

Two young neo-Nazis, Nikita Tikhonov and Yevgenia Khasis, were convicted of the dual killings in 2011. Tikhonov was sentenced to life in prison for murder and Khasis to 18 years for helping him.

Markelov had represented investigative journalist Anna Politkovskaya, who was murdered in 2006, as well as Chechen civilians abused by Russian troops.

 

Related Stories

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting on drafting constitutional changes at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Jan. 16, 2020.
Europe
Putin's Moves Leave Russian Opposition With Few Options
Putin announced what many see as a strategy for staying in power well past the end of his term in 2024
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/18/2020 - 08:02
Russian President Vladimir Putin and officials listen to the national anthem after President's address to the Federal Assembly…
Europe
Key to Russia’s Political Shakeup? Putin is Here to Stay
Constitutional reforms and a new prime minister pave the way
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 02:46
In this handout photo provided by The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, Russian Tax Service chief Mikhail Mishustin, who was nominated to replace Medvedev, gestures while speaking during a session at the State Duma, the Lower House of the Russian Parliament in Moscow, Jan. 16, 2020.
Europe
Russia's New PM a Career Bureaucrat With No Political Aims
As a career bureaucrat who has been in charge of Russia's taxes for the past 10 years, Mishustin has always kept a low profile and stayed away from politics
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/16/2020 - 11:13
Default Author Profile
Written By
RFE/RL Russian Service
Europe

Putin Denies He Wants to Remain in Power Indefinitely

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a conference on Libya at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020…
Economy & Business

Davos Chief Welcomes views of Trump, Greta Thunberg at Forum

Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum poses for a photo after an interview with the…
Europe

UN Agency Appeals for $375.5 Million to Enhance Human Rights Globally

Soldiers guard the Senkata fuel plant in El Alto, on the outskirts of La Paz, Bolivia.
Europe

Moscow Protesters Remember 2009 Killings of Lawyer and Journalist

Russian opposition protestors march in central Moscow, Jan. 19, 2020, carrying portraits of lawyer Stanislav Markelov and journalist Anastasia Baburova.
Europe

A Majority of Millennials Surveyed Expect World War III in Their Lifetime

Syrians carry away the body of a man retrieved from the rubble of a building following a regime air strike on a vegetable…

Latest news