Europe

Nadal Wins French Open, Captures 20th Grand Slam Title

By VOA News
Updated October 11, 2020 03:09 PM
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2020.
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2020.

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has won his record-extending 13th French Open title, defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia 6-0,6-2,7-5 on Sunday.

With the win at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, the Spaniard notched his 20th Grand Slam title, moving into a tie with Swiss tennis great Roger Federer for most men’s major titles ever.

Nadal dominated Sunday’s match from the start, but Djokovic came to life in the third set before his serve was broken at 5-5.

"To win here means everything. I don't think today about the 20th and equal Roger on this great number. Today is just a Roland Garros victory and that means everything to me," Nadal said after the match. “This love story I have with this city and this court is unforgettable."

Djokovic said, "Today you showed why you are the king of clay. Today was a tough match; I was outplayed by a better player today.”

In the women's draw Saturday, Poland’s Iga Swiatek defeated American Sofia Kenin 6-4,6-1.

This year’s French Open was held one month later than normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Dozens Arrested on 10th Straight Sunday of Belarus Protests

People clash with policemen during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Oct. 11, 2020.
Europe

Nadal Wins French Open, Captures 20th Grand Slam Title

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets, 6-0, 6-2, 7-5, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Oct. 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

UK at 'Tipping Point': England Braces for More Restrictions 

FILE PHOTO: A guidance sign is pictured following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester, Britain…
Europe

Dozens Stage Attack on Police Station in Paris Suburb 

A picture shows the police station of Champigny-sur-Marne, outside Paris, on October 11, 2020, the morning after it was…
Europe

Turkish Cypriots Choose Leader with Peace Deal at Stake 

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the Turkish Cypriots election in Nicosia, Cyprus, Oct. 11, 2020.