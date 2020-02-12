Europe

NATO Agrees to Expand Anti-IS Training Mission in Iraq

By Carla Babb
February 12, 2020 04:57 PM
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance…
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a news conference following a NATO defense ministers meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 12, 2020.

BRUSSELS - NATO has agreed "in principle" to take over some of the training activities carried out by the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group in Iraq, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. 

"Today allied ministers reaffirmed our support to Iraq and agreed in principle to enhance NATO’s training mission," Stoltenberg said at a news conference Wednesday after a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers in Brussels. 

NATO’s chief said this would consist of handling some of the coalition’s current training, a direct response to demands from the Trump administration for European allies to do more in the Middle East. 

Moments ahead of the announcement, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told a small group of reporters that he felt confident NATO allies would increase their presence in Iraq, but that the move would take time. 

The United States is hoping NATO partners will send additional forces to Iraq to allow some American forces to pull out. The change would not require more Western troops in Iraq and would have to be done with the consent of the Iraqi government. 

“Obviously, the sooner the better for us,” Esper said en route to Brussels on Tuesday. “We all have a shared interest … ensuring the continued defeat of ISIS [Islamic State].” 

The defense secretary wants to decrease U.S. force numbers in Iraq so that the troops can “go back to the states to increase their readiness or redeploy elsewhere in the Indo-Pacific.”    

National strategy

Such a force posture shift would align with the Trump administration’s National Defense Strategy, which focuses on countering great-power competitors Russia and China by modernizing U.S. forces and increasing troops’ readiness for a high-end fight. 

NATO’s current training mission in Iraq involves several hundred trainers from Allied countries and non-NATO partners such as Australia, Sweden and Finland. 

It is unclear if leaders plan to expand the training mission by having more NATO partners go into Iraq, or by having the partners currently in Iraq provide additional NATO forces. 

Esper is also looking beyond Iraq to see how NATO can provide Middle Eastern partners like Saudi Arabia with air defenses to “deter Iranian bad behavior.” He said Tuesday that he called on several NATO partners to assist in that effort following the attacks on Saudi facilities last year, and that he intended to press allies about this need again while in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday. 
 

Related Stories

The chief of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, purportedly appears for the first time in five years in a propaganda video in an undisclosed location, in this undated TV grab taken from video released April 29 by Al-Furqan media.
Middle East
Islamic State Poised for Comeback, US Defense Officials Report
New report from the US Defense Department inspector general warns Islamic State slowly growing under new leadership
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 02/04/2020 - 19:37
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, search for survivors following an air-strike on the…
Extremism Watch
Will the Recapture of Syria’s Idlib Affect Islamic State?
A recent report published by the UN Security Council said the Syrian province remains dominated by extremist groups affiliated with al-Qaida and the Islamic State terror groups
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 00:31
Hajji Abdallah, leader of Islamic State, U.S. defense officials say.
Middle East
US Officials Uncover True Identity of New Islamic State Leader
Known until now as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the US defense officials are confident he is actually Hajji Abdallah, a senior ideologue and a driving force behind the slaughter of the Yazidis
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 22:03
In this Thursday, April 26, 2018 photo, defense lawyers leave Nineveh Criminal Court, one of two counterterrorism courts in…
Middle East
UN: Islamic State Militants Not Getting Fair Trials in Iraq
UN report says war criminals must be held accountable, but due process is also important
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 08:03
Carla Babb profile image
Written By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent
Europe

NATO Agrees to Expand Anti-IS Training Mission in Iraq

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at a news conference following a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance…
Europe

Ukrainian Police Major, Ex-Convict Wanted in Arson of RFE/RL’s Reporter’s Car

The burned-out car of RFE/RL journalist Halyna Tereshchuk in Lviv.
Europe

Facebook Removes Accounts in Russia, Iran With Alleged Intelligence Links

FILE - A woman holds a smartphone with the icons for the social networking apps, including Facebook, in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2018.
Europe

Facebook Says It Dismantles Russian Intelligence Operation Targeting Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of Facebook logo in this picture illustration…
Coronavirus Outbreak

2 Russians Flee Virus Quarantine, in Dismay at Hospitals

A medical staffer works with test systems for the diagnosis of coronavirus, at the Krasnodar Center for Hygiene and Epidemiology microbiology lab in Krasnodar, Russia, Feb. 4, 2020.

Latest news