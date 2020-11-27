Europe

Navalny Urges EU to Target Putin's Oligarch Backers

By Agence France-Presse
November 27, 2020 09:53 AM
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media Sept. 23, 2020. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny urged the EU on Friday to put targeted economic sanctions on the oligarchs surrounding President Vladimir Putin.

"There is no sense in sanctioning colonels or generals or some people who are definitely not travelling a lot," Navalny told MEPs by videolink.

Addressing the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee, Navalny, who is recovering in Germany after a poisoning allegedly ordered by the Kremlin, argued for a new strategy.

He said the Russian officials and military officers who are traditionally targeted "definitely do not have a lot of estate or bank accounts in Europe".

Instead, he argued, Brussels should go after what he said was Putin's true inner circle of wealthy moguls with yachts and investments in the EU.

Western government have concluded that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok, a military-grade poison that would be hard for non-state assassins to procure.

He is recovering after treatment in a Berlin hospital, but his case has increased tensions between Moscow and European capitals, especially Berlin.

The EU has imposed entry bans and bank account freezes on six people suspected of being responsible, including the head of Russia's FSB intelligence agency.

But Navalny said it was a mistake to look for a political motive in Moscow's actions, arguing that the Moscow elite is simply interested in money.

"The Russian state must be treated like a bunch of criminals who have temporarily seized power," he said, urging Europe to support the Russian people.

He warned Brussels to reject the result of next year's Russian parliamentary elections which he said would certainly be rigged.

Related Stories

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is pictured at Charite hospital in Berlin
Europe
EU Imposes Sanctions on 6 Russians Over Navalny Poisoning
The move came a day after Russia's foreign minister warned that Moscow might respond with similar measures
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 08:57 AM
FILE - A poster showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (L) with the word "poisoned" and a mock offering of "Novichok Tea" are seen outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, during a protest, Sept. 23, 2020.
Europe
Chemical Weapons Watchdog Confirms Nerve Agent Used in Navalny Poisoning
Biomarkers show similarities to banned Soviet-style potent nerve agents; Russia has denied involvement in attack on Kremlin critic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/06/2020 - 09:14 PM
TOPSHOT - This handout picture posted on September 23, 2020 on the Instagram account of @navalny shows Russian opposition…
Europe
Navalny Tells Magazine Putin Was Behind Poisoning
Russian opposition leader spent more than a month in a German hospital
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/01/2020 - 04:26 AM
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny goes downstairs at Charite hospital in Berlin, Germany, in this undated image obtained from social media, Sept. 19, 2020.
Europe
Navalny Demands Russia Return Clothes for Poisoning Investigation
Russian opposition leader says items are important evidence in investigation of his poisoning
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/21/2020 - 12:00 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Latest News

Europe

Navalny Urges EU to Target Putin's Oligarch Backers

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny sits on a bench while posing for a picture in Berlin, Germany.
Middle East

Iranian Diplomat on Trial in Belgium, Charged with Plotting Attack

Lawyers George Henri Beauthier, left, and William Bourdon, right, representing the National Council of Resistance of Iran, speak with the media as they arrive at the courthouse in Antwerp, Belgium, Nov. 27, 2020.
Europe

Hundreds Sentenced to Life Terms in 2016 Turkey Coup Attempt

Riot police officers stand at the entrance of a courthouse during the trial of 475 defendants, including generals and fighter…
Europe

Paris Police Suspended Over Beating of Black Man

Music producer identified only by his first name, Michel, answers to media, before going to the Inspectorate General of the…
Europe

EU Parliament Backs Lobster Deal And EU-US Mini Trade Pact

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, lobsters sit in a crate at a shipping facility in Arundel, Maine. The…