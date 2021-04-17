Europe

Navalny's Doctor: Putin Critic 'Could Die at Any Moment' 

By Associated Press
April 17, 2021 05:07 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS…
FILE - Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 20, 2021.

MOSCOW - A doctor for imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, says his health is deteriorating rapidly and the 44-year-old Kremlin critic could be on the verge of death.

Physician Yaroslav Ashikhmin said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny's family showed him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

"Our patient could die at any moment," he said in a Facebook post.

Anastasia Vasilyeva, head of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union, said on Twitter that "action must be taken immediately."

Navalny is Russian President Vladimir Putin's most visible and adamant opponent.

His personal physicians have not been allowed to see him in prison. He went on a hunger strike to protest the refusal to let them visit when he began experiencing severe back pain and a loss of feeling in his legs. Russia's state penitentiary service has said that Navalny is receiving all the medical help he needs.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Russia from Germany, where had spent five months recovering from Soviet nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian officials denied any involvement and even questioned whether Navalny had been poisoned, though it was confirmed by several European laboratories.

He was ordered to serve 2½ years in prison on the ground that his long recovery in Germany violated a suspended sentence he had been given for a fraud conviction. Navalny said that case was politically motivated.

Related Stories

A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny speaking…
Europe
Navalny's Health Deteriorating From Hunger Strike
Putin critic is having a hard time speaking, according to his wife
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 03:52 PM
A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny speaking…
Europe
Report: Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Hospitalized
Already on a hunger strike over access to medical care, Alexey Navalny says he now has a fever and cough
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 02:03 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS…
Europe
Navalny Moved to Sick Ward as Fellow Inmates Hospitalized With Suspected Tuberculosis
The jailed Kremlin critic has been moved to a sick ward after complaining of a cough and temperature
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 08:09 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow
Europe
Kremlin Critic Navalny Threatens Hunger Strike Over Lack of Medical Care
Jailed dissident has reportedly been in poor health for weeks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 01:42 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Navalny's Doctor: Putin Critic 'Could Die at Any Moment' 

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS…
South & Central Asia

Pakistan PM: Insulting Islam’s Prophet Should Be Same as Denying Holocaust 

FILE - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2020.
Europe

Czechs Expel 18 Russian Envoys, Allege Russian Link to Ammunition Depot Blast 

FILE PHOTO: A national flag of Russia flies on the Russian embassy in Prague
Europe

Russia, Ukraine to Expel a Diplomat Each as Tensions Simmer

FILE - A bird is silhouetted against full moon in St. Petersburg, Russia, March 29, 2021. Russia on Saturday ordered the expulsion of Ukraine's consul in St. Peterburg for allegedly trying to obtain classified information.
Europe

Iran Nuclear Talks Resume in Vienna

FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 1, 2020.