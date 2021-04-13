Europe

Navalny's Health Deteriorating From Hunger Strike

By VOA News
April 13, 2021 03:52 PM
A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny speaking…
FILE - A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny speaking with a prison guard at the IK-2 corrective penal colony in the town of Pokrov, Russia, in this image released April 2, 2021.

Alexey Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who has been jailed for several months, is reportedly suffering the effects of his hunger strike, according to his wife, who visited him Tuesday. 

Navalny, 44, began his hunger strike at the end of March in protest over what he said was a lack of medical care for severe back and leg pain. His wife said he is having a hard time speaking. 

"He is still as cheerful and upbeat as ever," Yulia Navalnaya wrote in an Instagram post. "He speaks with difficulty, though, and from time to time he hangs up the phone and leans on the table to take a break. He has lost a lot of weight ... and weighs 76 kg at 190 (cm)." 

Navalny has reportedly lost 16 kilograms (35 pounds) since his imprisonment in February.  

Russian police officers guard the entrance to the penal colony N2, where Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to…
FILE - Russian police officers guard the entrance to the penal colony N2, where Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has been transferred to serve a two-and-a-half year prison term for violating parole, in the town of Pokrov, April 6, 2021.

According to The Associated Press, Navalny's team said authorities are threatening to force-feed him. 

Navalnaya said prison officials will still not let a doctor examine her husband. 

"I've never seen skin so tight around one's skull, but I know he's not going to give up," she wrote. 

Prison staff said they offered Navalny medical treatment, but he refused it. Navalny had been moved to the prison clinic earlier this month with a bad cough and fever. 

On Tuesday, the Russian prisons service said a panel of doctors assessed Navalny's health as satisfactory. They said he had been transferred out of the clinic and back to the main part of the prison on April 9, according to Reuters, which cited the RIA news agency. 

Also Tuesday, Navalny threatened to sue the prison for refusing to give him a copy of the Quran, AP reported. Navalny reportedly said studying the Islamic holy book was a goal of his while in prison. 

Navalny survived a near-fatal poisoning last year and was arrested when he returned to Moscow in January following lifesaving treatment in Germany.   

He was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison in February on an embezzlement charge and is being held at the Pokrov correctional colony, which he described as "a real concentration camp."  

The United States and other countries have sanctioned Kremlin officials over the poisoning, and many are calling for Navalny's release.  
 

Related Stories

A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny speaking…
Europe
Report: Jailed Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Hospitalized
Already on a hunger strike over access to medical care, Alexey Navalny says he now has a fever and cough
Default Author Profile
By Charles Maynes
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 02:03 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS…
Europe
Navalny Moved to Sick Ward as Fellow Inmates Hospitalized With Suspected Tuberculosis
The jailed Kremlin critic has been moved to a sick ward after complaining of a cough and temperature
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 08:09 PM
FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Navalny attends a court hearing in Moscow
Europe
Kremlin Critic Navalny Threatens Hunger Strike Over Lack of Medical Care
Jailed dissident has reportedly been in poor health for weeks
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 01:42 PM
A screenshot of an Instagram post, showing an undated photo of Alexei Navalny in an unknown location
Europe
Kremlin Critic Navalny In Poor Health, Lawyers Claim
The Kremlin says the Putin critic is in ‘satisfactory’ condition
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 02:22 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Navalny's Health Deteriorating From Hunger Strike

A still image from CCTV footage published by Life.Ru shows what is said to be jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny speaking…
Europe

German Chancellor Seeks Nationwide COVID-19 Restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday April 13,…
Press Freedom

In Latest Salvo Against Media, Belarus Takes Euronews Off Air

Journalist Belle Donati is seen on a TV set of the new headquarters of the multilingual news television channel Euronews in Lyon's Confluence district, southeastern France.
Europe

Britain Reopens as Rest of Europe Goes Into Lockdown  

People hold up beverages as they party on a street in Soho, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London.
USA

Ukraine, Afghanistan in Spotlight as Blinken Visits Brussels 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, left, meets with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, in Brussels, Belgium, April 13, 2021.