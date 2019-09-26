Europe

New Spanish Poll Points to Another Election Stalemate

By Reuters
September 26, 2019 01:33 PM
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Sept. 17, 2019.
FILE - Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace after a meeting with King Felipe in Madrid, Sept. 17, 2019.

MADRID - Spain's second election this year is unlikely to break the stalemate between the main right and left-wing parties, with acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez's Socialist Party falling even shorter of a full majority than in the first, a poll showed on Thursday.

Sanchez set the election for Nov. 10 — the country's fourth in four years — after failing to reach a deal with the far-left Unidas Podemos.

The survey by GAD3 for ABC newspaper put the Socialists on 27.2%, down from 28.7% in the previous parliamentary election in April, which would give them 121 seats in the 350-seat house, two fewer than before. Podemos also fell in the poll.

Spain has not had a stable government for years, with mainstream parties and newcomers that have appeared over the past five years struggling to strike deals.

A separate poll by state-run CIS pollster showed that almost half of those surveyed consider politicians to be one of the biggest problems in the election-weary country, which has not been ruled by more than one party at a time since the return of democracy in the late 1970s.

According to the poll, a majority of Spaniards want politicians to create a "culture of agreements and deals" to avoid stalemates, while a third would like to change the constitution for that purpose.

In the GED3 survey, the main opposition People's Party rose to 21.4% of voting intentions and was projected to win 97 seats, after getting just 16.7% of the vote in April, but that came mostly at the expense of center-right Ciudadanos, which fell to 11.3% from 15.9%.

The right, including the far-right Vox, which remained relatively stable on 9.6%, would get 150 seats altogether, three more than in April, but behind the combined three left-wing parties, which would have 164 seats including a new splinter party, Mas Pais (More Country).

Mas Pais would get 5.9%, or nine seats, according to GED3. Podemos would lose eight seats, having fallen to 12.4% of voting intentions from 14.3% in the April election.

GAD3 surveyed 1,207 people between Set. 23 and 25 and the poll's margin of error is 2.8%.

Related Stories

FILE - The word 'Independencia' (independence) is seen on a roundabout before a rally dedicated to Catalonia's national day, in Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 11, 2019.
Europe
Support for Independence Seen Waning in Spain's Catalonia
But Madrid cites evidence hardliners are influential in regional police force
Default Author Profile
By Martin Arostegui
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 10:12
Spanish acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez answers questions during a parliament plenary session, Sept. 18, 2019 in Madrid.
Europe
Spain Leader Asks for Bigger Socialist Win to Break Deadlock
The Nov. 10 election will be Spain’s fourth in four years
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 09:32
Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Sept. 17, 2019.
Europe
Spain to Hold Snap Election on Nov. 10 After Party Talks Fail
Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez acted after King Felipe VI said there were no viable candidates to lead a new government
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 15:58
Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal walks out of prison in Estremera, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Sept. 15, 2019.
The Americas
Spain Rejects US Extradition Request for Ex-Venezuelan Spy Chief
Hugo Carvajal wanted in US on drug charges; Spain says request was political
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 22:17
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters