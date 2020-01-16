Europe

New Street Protests in France Amid Pension Strikes

By Associated Press
January 16, 2020 01:19 PM
Striking workers are lit by a flare during a demonstration, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris. Protesters are marching in the…
Striking workers are lit by a flare during a demonstration, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris.

PARIS - Opponents of President Emmanuel Macron's proposed overhaul of France's pension system marched in Paris and other French cities Thursday, the latest round of street protests against the government plan that also has brought 43 straight days of railway strikes.
    
At the call of trade unions, train and metro workers, teachers and other workers took to the French capital's streets demand that the government scrap its pension proposals.
    
Hard-left unions said they still were dissatisfied despite the government's decision last week to suspend a central piece of the proposed reform plan: raising the retirement age to qualify for a full pension from 62 to 64.
    
Legislation incorporating other parts of the government's pension reform plan is to be presented at a Cabinet meeting next week. After that, there would be a three-month discussion with unions about financing the new pension system, including potential measures to raise taxes or the retirement age.
   
 Opponents fear the reform will force them to work longer for less money.
    
Macron says the new system, which aims at unifying 42 state-funded pension regimes, will be fairer and more sustainable.
    
Macron called this week for “calm and clarity” and promised better explanation of what the changes will mean for different French workers.
    
The weeks of strikes and protests have hobbled public transportation and disrupted schools, hospitals, courthouses and even opera houses.
    
While the number of striking workers has diminished since the movement began Dec. 5, the country's trains and Paris subways were still disrupted Thursday.

Related Stories

Strikers march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France, Jan. 14, 2020.
Europe
Macron Tries to Calm Tensions Over Retirement Changes
French President Emmanuel Macron is trying to calm tensions over his divisive plans to overhaul the country's retirement system
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference after the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the French mission to the UN in New York, Sept. 24, 2019.
Europe
France's Retirement Overhaul: Macron's Greatest Challenge?
Macron is embarking on a 'Tour de France' of meetings to try to convince skeptical workers that reform is exactly what France's stretched and hugely complicated pension system needs to survive into the long-term
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/26/2019 - 09:23
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

New Street Protests in France Amid Pension Strikes

Striking workers are lit by a flare during a demonstration, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in Paris. Protesters are marching in the…
Press Freedom

Egypt Accuses Turkish News Agency Staff of 'False News'

FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi attends a ceremony at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, Jan. 27, 2019, in this handout picture provided by the Egyptian Presidency.
Press Freedom

Rights Group Demands Israel Rein in Murky Spyware Company

FILE - An Israeli woman uses her iPhone in front of the building housing the Israeli NSO group, Aug. 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv.
Middle East

Turkey Targets Kurdish Rebels in Iraq, Killing 4 Yazidi Fighters

Map of Iraq showing the provinces of al-Anbar and Nineveh.
Europe

Russia's New PM a Career Bureaucrat With No Political Aims

In this photo provided by The State Duma, The Federal Assembly of The Russian Federation, Russian Communist Party leader…

Latest news