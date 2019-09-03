Europe

New US Balkan Envoy Says Restarting Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue a Priority

By Reuters
September 3, 2019 06:39 PM
Matthew Palmer, U.S. State Department Director for South Central European Affairs speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Dec. 4, 2018.
FILE - Matthew Palmer, U.S. State Department Director for South Central European Affairs speaks during an interview with Reuters in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Dec. 4, 2018.

BLED, SLOVENIA - The new U.S. Special Envoy to the Western Balkans, Matthew Palmer, said on Tuesday a priority in his new role is restarting a dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo.

"The first (step) is getting the parties back to the table," Palmer, who was appointed last week, told a regional political conference in Slovenia.

He said he expected the next Kosovo government would be open to re-engagement and would suspend 100% tariffs on Serbian imports it imposed last year, claiming that Belgrade's diplomatic moves blocked Kosovo from joining Interpol.

Palmer said Serbia's campaign to persuade countries to rescind their recognition of Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008, was "counterproductive" and "not in the interest of peace, stability and security in the region."

"I think the United States will play an absolutely critical role in helping the parties ... identify the points of disagreement and keep focused on the prize which is normalizing the relationship between Belgrade and Pristina, opening a path to ... Europe for both countries," Palmer said.

All of the Western Balkans states, which also include Bosnia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania, aim to join the European Union. Most of them also want to join NATO.

Kosovo will hold a snap election on October 6 following the July resignation of Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj, who has been summoned for questioning by the country's war crimes prosecutor regarding his role in the 1998-99 insurgency against Serb forces.

Related Stories

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy questions questions a witness during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 25, 2018.
USA
US Senators Blacklisted in Russia Say They’ll Visit Ukraine, Balkans
Relations between Russia and the US have been severely strained over a variety of issues, including Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Tue, 09/03/2019 - 08:35
German Chancellor Angela Merkel,right, and Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki listening to a speech by Poland's President Andrzej Duda during a summit meeting that aims to reassure Western Balkan states that their aspirations to join the…
Europe
Merkel Seeks to Reassure Western Balkans On EU
German chancellor tells Western Balkan summit that concerns expressed by French President Emmanuel Macron that the countries’ governance mechanisms become more efficient should not delay accession talks
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Sat, 07/06/2019 - 17:31
Macedonia's Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, speaks at the Western Balkans Summit in London, Britain, July 10, 2018.
Europe
Macedonian PM Says Joining NATO Will Assure Peace in Balkans   
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says the entire Balkans will have prosperity and lasting peace when Macedonia joins NATO. Zaev spoke in Sofia, Bulgaria Monday — two days before Macedonia signs the accession protocol at NATO headquarters in Brussels. "Macedonia has been waiting for 27 years to become a member of NATO.  Zaev said. "Today, Macedonia has the hope of having open doors." Greece had blocked Macedonia's…
Default Author Profile
By Ken Schwartz
Mon, 02/04/2019 - 19:10
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic speaks during a press conference in Belgrade, Dec. 3, 2018.
Europe
Tensions Soar in the Balkans Over Plans for Kosovo Army
Serbia sought support from allies Russia and China on Tuesday in opposing the formation of a Kosovo army, warning that a military in its former province could lead to renewed clashes in the Balkans. Kosovo's parliament is set to vote Dec. 14 on transforming the country's security forces into a regular army. Serbian officials claim the army would be used against the Serb minority in Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.Serbia has threatened unspecified…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters