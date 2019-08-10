Europe

NGO Ship to Malta: Take All Migrants Onboard, Not Some

By VOANews
August 10, 2019 07:26 AM
Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 9, 2019.
Migrants are seen aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Aug. 9, 2019.

Malta says it is willing to take in 39 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea early Saturday by a Spanish NGO's ship.

Malta said, however, it would not take the 121 people who were already on the vessel who were plucked from the sea last week.

Malta said its military had already mounted an effort to rescue the 39.  

Proactive Open Arms, the migrant rescue group, recovered the 39 instead and has refused to disembark the group if Malta does not take the group of 121 migrants.

Malta said in a statement that the larger group was rescued in "an area where Malta is neither responsible nor the competent coordinating authority.  Malta can only shoulder its own responsibility since other solutions are not forthcoming."

Oscar Camps, the founder of Proactive Open Arms, said Malta's decision not to take the 121 migrants has "caused a serious security problem" on the ship.  "The anxiety of these people is unbearable."

Actor Richard Gere who brought food and water to the ship Friday, said, "The most important thing for these people here is to be able to get to a free port, to be able to get off the boat, to start a new life for themselves."

Related Stories

Actor Richard Gere, right, talks with migrants aboard the Open Arms Spanish humanitarian boat as it cruises in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Open Arms has been carrying 121 migrants for a week in the central Mediterranean awaiting a…
Europe
Richard Gere Visits Migrants Stuck in the Mediterranean
Carrying boxes of fruit, Richard Gere visited rescued migrants Friday on a humanitarian ship that has been struck in the Mediterranean Sea for over a week, landing smack in the middle of a debate over immigration that European nations have not been able to resolve
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOANews