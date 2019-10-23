Europe

Norway Downplays Terror Fears over Injury to Toddlers

By Associated Press
October 23, 2019 09:19 AM
Norway ambulance attack
Police detain a man, bottom left laying on the ground, next to a damaged ambulance that he stole after an incident in the center of Oslo, Oct. 22, 2019.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - Norway's domestic security agency says early investigations into the injury of two toddlers in a stroller on an Oslo sidewalk by a man driving a stolen ambulance “doesn't look like a terrorist incident.”

PST spokesman Martin Bernsen told Norwegian VG newspaper Wednesday that the agency continues to assist the Oslo police with the case.

A 32-year-old Norwegian man who was not named, was arrested Tuesday after injuring two toddlers when speeding in the ambulance while chased by police. He was finally stopped after officers shot at the tires and rammed the vehicle.

Inside the ambulance, police found an Uzi submachine gun, a shotgun and narcotics.

Another daily, Aftenposten, said the suspect had previously been convicted of a raft of crimes including robbery, illegal possession of drugs and arms.

 

By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 10/22/2019 - 09:02
Associated Press