Norway Landslide Takes Homes Into Sea

Officials in Norway say eight structures were swept into the sea by a landslide near the Norwegian Arctic town of Alta.

A local resident, Jan Egil Bakkedal, captured the event on video Wednesday in the village of Kraakneset. He told the Associated Press he ran for his life when he realized what was happening. Among houses that were lost was his own.

Police estimate the landslide was between 650 meters and 800 meters wide and up to 40 meters high. Officials did not know what caused the slide.

Several minor landslides followed, and nearby houses were temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported. A dog that was washed into the sea was able to swim back to land.

