Norwegian Coast Guard Rescues Crew of Dutch Cargo Ship in Distress

By VOA News
April 06, 2021 10:02 AM
Crew members onboard Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika is evacuated in stormy weather off the coast of Norway in the North Sea, April 5, 2021.
Crew members onboard Dutch cargo ship Eemslift Hendrika is evacuated in stormy weather off the coast of Norway in the North Sea, April 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from social media video. (Joint Rescue and Coordination Centre (JRCC) South-Norway)

Norwegian coast guard officials said Tuesday the 12-member crew of a Dutch cargo ship that was adrift and in danger of capsizing in rough seas has been rescued off the coast of Norway.

Crew members onboard the Eemslift Hendrika raised an alert in the North Sea on Monday, prompting the coast guard to launch a helicopter operation to evacuate the vessel.

Coast guard video shows rescuers airlifting the crew from the ship as it was battered by waves of up to 15 meters in height. Some crew members were seen being airlifted from the sea, while others were rescued from the ship's deck. 

While the crew is safe, the coast guard told Norwegian Public Radio that the 111-meter Netherlands-registered ship had lost power in its main engine and was now drifting toward land. The vessel is carrying smaller yachts, and officials fear a fuel oil spill if the ship capsizes and sinks.

 

