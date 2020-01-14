Europe

Oceans Were Hottest on Record in 2019

By Associated Press
January 14, 2020 09:11 AM
Sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, USA. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). A study found that the world's oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any point in recorded human history.
Sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, USA. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). A study found that the world's oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any point in recorded human history.

PARIS - The world's oceans were the hottest in recorded history in 2019, scientists said on Tuesday, as manmade emissions warmed seas at an ever-increasing rate with potentially disastrous impacts on Earth's climate.

Oceans absorb more than 90 percent of excess heat created by greenhouse gas emissions and quantifying how much they have warmed up in recent years gives scientists an accurate read on the rate of global warming.

A team of experts from around the world looked at data compiled by China's Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP) to gain a clear picture of ocean warmth to a depth of 2,000 meters over several decades.

They found that oceans last year were by far the hottest ever recorded and said that the effects of ocean warming were already being felt in the form of more extreme weather, rising sea levels and damage to marine life.

The study, published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, said that last year the ocean was 0.075 Celsius hotter than the historical average between 1981-2010.

That means the world's oceans have absorbed 228 Zetta Joules (228 billion trillion Joules) of energy in recent decades.

"That's a lot of zeros," said Cheng Lijing, lead paper author and associate professor at the International Center for Climate and Environmental Sciences at the IAP.

"The amount of heat we have put in the world's oceans in the past 25 years equals 3.6 billion Hiroshima atom bomb explosions."

The past five years are the five hottest years for the ocean, the study found.

As well as the mid-term warming trend, the data showed that the ocean had absorbed 25 Zetta Joules of additional energy in 2019 compared with 2018's figure.

"That's roughly equivalent to everyone on the planet running a hundred hairdryers or a hundred microwaves continuously for the entire year," Michael Mann, director of Penn State's Earth System Sciences Center, told AFP.

Centuries of warming

The 2015 Paris accord aims to limit global temperature rises to "well below" 2C, and to 1.5C if at all possible.

With just 1C of warming since the pre-industrial period, Earth has experienced a cascade of droughts, superstorms, floods and wildfires made more likely by climate change.

The study authors said there was a clear link between climate-related disasters -- such as the bushfires that have ravaged southeastern Australia for months -- and warming oceans.

Warmer seas mean more evaporation, said Mann.

"That means more rainfall but also it means more evaporative demand by the atmosphere," he said.

"That in turn leads to drying of the continents, a major factor that is behind the recent wildfires from the Amazon all the way to the Arctic, and including California and Australia."

Hotter oceans also expand, leading to sea level rises.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in a landmark oceans report last year warned that tens of millions of people could be displaced from coastal areas by the end of the century because of encroaching seas.

And given that the ocean has a far higher heat absorption capacity than the atmosphere, scientists believe they will continue to warm even if humanity manages to drag down its emissions in line with the Paris goals.

"As long as we continue to warm up the planet with carbon emissions, we expect about 90 percent of the heating to continue to go into the oceans," said Mann.

"If we stop warming up the planet, heat will continue to diffuse down into the deep ocean for centuries, until eventually stabilising."

Related Stories

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, aerial photo, wildfires rage under plumes of smoke in Bairnsdale, Australia. Thousands of…
East Asia Pacific
Q&A: How Climate Change, Other Factors Stoke Australia Fires
Scientists explain how long-term climate change and drier weather are supercharging Australia's wildfires
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/02/2020 - 17:27
FILE - People cross a bridge broken by heavy rains and landslides in the village of Sebit, West Pokot County, Kenya, Nov. 24, 2019.
Africa
Inescapable Effects of Climate Change Jeopardize Livelihoods Across East Africa
With levels of carbon dioxide in atmosphere climbing to new highs, scientist specializing in climate and agriculture research, says Africans can expect more extremes in years to come
Rael Ombuor
By Rael Ombuor
Mon, 12/23/2019 - 12:17
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Europe

Britain, France, Germany Invoking Dispute Resolution Over Iran Nuclear Non-Compliance

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is surrounded by reporters at the European parliament, Jan.14, 2020.
Europe

Oceans Were Hottest on Record in 2019

Sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach, USA. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). A study found that the world's oceans were warmer in 2019 than at any point in recorded human history.
Europe

Report: Russia Hacked Ukrainian Energy Firm Tied to Impeachment Inquiry

FILE -A man walks past the building of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia.
Europe

Swiss Judge Acquits Global Warming Protesters  

Default Content Teaser
Europe

Queen Agrees to Let Harry, Meghan Move Part-Time to Canada

Photo by: KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 12/25/19 Queen Elizabeth II at the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, Norfolk.

Latest news