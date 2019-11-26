Europe

One Year On, Once-Jailed Ukraine Filmmaker Accepts EU Award

By Associated Press
November 26, 2019 08:14 AM
Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov addresses the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 26, 2019.
Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov addresses the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 26, 2019.

BRUSSELS - A year after he won Europe's top human rights award, Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov has finally picked up the prize, following his release from a prison in Russia's far-north where he was held on terror charges.

Sentsov was freed in a prisoner swap in September after spending five years in a Russian prison colony above the Arctic circle.

He has been one of the most vocal opponents of Russia's 2014 annexation from Ukraine of his native Crimea region, and staged a 144-day hunger strike to protest the jailing of dozens of Ukrainians in Russia. He ended it faced with the prospect of being force-fed.

The EU award, named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, was created in 1988 to honor individuals or groups who defend human rights and fundamental freedoms. Sentsov accepted it in Strasbourg on Tuesday.
 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
Middle East

Russia Warns Syria's Kurds Against Relying on US Support

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov listens to Iceland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson during their…
Africa

13 French Soldiers Killed in Helicopter Collision in Mali

Soldiers stand at the entry of the 5th RHC (Fighter Helicopter Regiment) base, the regiment 7 of the soldiers killed in the…
Europe

One Year On, Once-Jailed Ukraine Filmmaker Accepts EU Award

Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov addresses the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

pope japan visit
Pope Francis receives flowers before he leaves at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Koji…
Europe

Anti-Doping Investigators Recommend Four-Year Ban on Russia

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, July 24, 2019, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov speaks to the media in Moscow,…