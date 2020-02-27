Europe

Over 100 Guests Cleared to Leave Tenerife Hotel on Coronavirus Lockdown

By Reuters
February 27, 2020 02:29 PM
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace in H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is on lockdown after novel coronavirus has…
A woman plays with a child on the hotel terrace in H10 Costa Adeje Palace, which is on lockdown after novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Adeje, on the Spanish island of Tenerife, Spain, Feb. 27, 2020.

CANGAS DE ONIS, SPAIN - None of the remaining 700-plus guests at a hotel in Spain's Canary Islands on lockdown
over the coronavirus have shown any symptoms of the virus and 130 of them have been cleared to leave, a spokesman for the regional government said on Thursday.

"All these tourists, clients, guests present no symptoms ... and a decision has been made that frees the hotel from the presence of 130 people," he said in televised comments. "At the same time, there is the possibility that the remaining ones ... could be leaving the hotel as soon as a similar situation is verified," he added.

The guests and staff in Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel have spent three days in isolation after the coronavirus was detected there in four Italian tourists.

Spain's total number of active coronavirus cases rose to 15 on Thursday from 11, with the bulk of them linked to Italy, hit by the worst outbreak of the disease yet seen in Europe, with 528 cases and 14 deaths. The four infected people in the hotel were all Italians.
 

Written By
Reuters
