Europe

Over 100,000 Celebrate 30 Years Since Fall of Berlin Wall

By Associated Press
November 10, 2019 09:55 AM
Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin…
Fireworks explode over Brandenburg Gate during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 9, 2019.

BERLIN - Police and organizers say more than 100,000 people took part in an open-air party celebrating the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
 
Despite the cold and damp, crowds flocked to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate late Saturday for music and fireworks.
 
The boulevard leading up to the Brandenburg Gate was covered with a giant rainbow-colored net made of 100,000 streamers, many with messages of love and peace, created by American artist Patrick Shearn.
 
Elsewhere in the city, images and video of the events around the Nov. 9, 1989 fall of the wall were projected onto buildings.
 
In the once-divided town of Moedlareuth, auto enthusiasts re-enacted the moment when East Germans first cross the border in their modest `Trabi' cars to the cheers of welcoming West Germans.
   

Related Stories

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is seen on giant video screens as he delivers a speech in front of the Brandenburg…
Europe
Merkel Urges Defense of Freedom on 30th Anniversary of Berlin Wall's Fall
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Berlin speech, warns of Russia, China threats 
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 17:17
People stick flowers in the remains of the Berlin Wall during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the wall's fall at a memorial site at Bernauer Strasse in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 9, 2019.
Europe
Germany, Allies Mark 30 Years Since Berlin Wall Fell
Leaders from Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic attend ceremony commemorating events that brought down Communism in eastern Europe
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 07:30
Together with United States Ambassador in Germany Richard Grenell, right, and Fred Ryan Board Chairman of the Reagan Foundation…
Europe
Americans, Germans Remember Fall of Berlin Wall as Turning Point
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended unveiling of statue memorializing US President Ronald Reagan’s 1987 speech, in which he exhorted Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev to ‘tear down this wall’
Default Author Profile
By Marissa Melton
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 04:55
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press