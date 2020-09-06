Europe

Pandemic Turns Summer into European Tourism's Leanest Season

By Associated Press
September 06, 2020 09:57 AM
A ticket vendor for a canal boat tour operator waits in his booth in Bruges, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2020.
A ticket vendor for a canal boat tour operator waits in his booth in Bruges, Belgium, Aug. 24, 2020.

BRUGES, BELGIUM - Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw first realized something was desperately wrong with European tourism when on a brisk March morning he crossed the Burg square in front of the Gothic city hall and there was nothing but silence.

“There are always people. Always," De fauw said. That morning?

“Nothing. Nobody is on that large square" at the heart of one of Europe's most picturesque cities, he said.

Six months later, as Europe's meanest tourist summer season in history is starting to draw to a close, COVID-19 is yet to loosen its suffocating grip on the continent.

If anything the pandemic might tighten it over the coming months, with losses piling up in the tens of billions of euros across the 27-nation European Union, and the continent's vaunted government support and social security system under increasing strain to prop up the sector.

The upheaval so far, the bloc's executive European Commission said, shows that “revenue losses during the first half of 2020 for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, long distance train operators and airlines were roughly 85-90%." No country has been exempt in an area spanning from Greece's beaches to the trattorias in Rome and the museums of Paris.

And even now, the European Commission told The Associated Press, “bookings for September and October remain abnormally low," as dire as 10% of capacity in Bruges. It dents hopes that a brief uptick in business in July would be a harbinger of something more permanent. Over the summer, though, came fresh spikes in COVID-19 contamination, new restrictive measures and regional color codes that spelled disaster for local tourism when they turn red.

It left the European tourism industry relying on hope more than anything else. It was all evident on a late summer's day in Bruges, when usually throngs of American and Asian tourists should have been mixing with Europeans along the cobblestone streets below gabled houses to help boost the annual visit numbers to over 8 million in the city of 110,000.

“The swans have it all to themselves," muttered Michiel Michielsens as he slowed his boat behind a bank of swans who gracefully obstructed a quick passage on the canals. On a normal day — not like the one when he had 114 customers instead of 1,200 — tourists instead of birds would rule the waters. Now a boat could be seen showing a single couple around while normally 40 people fit in one.

For tourists who can live with wearing masks for hours, there are some advantages. In Bruges, it extends to the city's famed museums where the medieval Flemish Primitives take center stage. Instead of craning over other tourists flashing smartphones, any visitor could now be alone for minutes on end to study in detail one of Jan Van Eyck's most famous pictures “Our Lady with the Child Jesus, St. George, St. Donaas and canon van der Paele.”

All this is bittersweet to museum officials though. Across Europe, just about all have had to close for months early this year, and the outlook is bleak. 

Attendance has now slumped to a quarter of what it was in 2019 at Bruges museums. But during the uptick in July “we had 50%."

“So it’s declining gradually. Every month we see the numbers declining," said Jonathan Nowakowski, the business director of Bruges Museums. “I can tell you that we’re looking at losses of 3.4 to 4 million euros this year," all happening despite expectations being high in a Van Eyck memorial year with special exhibits.

“We had we thought we would have had huge numbers of visitors," he said.

It all quickly trickles down to hotels, restaurants, shops and the survival of families. For those who own the building it is more manageable than for those who rent a building, since often those monthly payments must continue to come. With reservations down for the next months, some hotels will just close down, knowing the costs will never match up to the puny revenue. Others are using the low winter rates in summer.

A great many put staff on temporary unemployment, and they acknowledge government aid has been a help. But they fear that will whittle down soon despite the 750-billion-euro recovery fund that EU recently agreed to.

“In the next few months, we will see a lot of places that will go bankrupt. A lot of people will be unemployed,” said Luc Broes, co-owner of the hotel-restaurant Duc de Bourgogne, which overlooks a canal.

Social protection, he said, only goes so far.

“We also have to pay our rent for the building. We also have to pay all the staff. We have to pay the insurances. We have to — we are not protected. In the moment we can’t pay anymore, we will go bankrupt as well," Broes said. 

Despite the 19th-century novel “Bruges-La-Morte” ("Bruges, the Dead City") that turned the city into a metaphor of melancholy and decay, there is a steadfast conviction that people can turn this around — that tourism will survive.

It is a feeling felt through much of the bloc and a special EU summit is already planned for early October on how to reinvigorate and reform tourism in general.

Unsure how long the pandemic will last, Bruges has already decided to forego any blockbuster exhibits. Instead, it will center on local artists who have been hart hit financially by the pandemic. It includes a photographer tasked to show the solitude that COVID-19 has spawned in the city.

“They get funds. They get paid, They can survive, and we can offer the visitors something new, something inspiring without having all the logistical difficulties that corona(virus) brings,” Nowakowski said.

The question of whether there will be more lockdowns, nationwide restrictions or limits on international travel still haunts everyone.

Renowned chocolatier Dominique Persoone was lucky to survive on a big local fan base so he could do without the big cruise ship crowds that come and buy his chocolates from his shop, in the shadows of the cathedral.

“The hardest thing is that you don’t know what the future will bring. We don’t know how it’s gonna be in September, October, when the real chocolate season starts. Then it’s Halloween, Santa Claus, Christmas."

Now, winter and more uncertainty beckons.

“We thought we were safe and we had a wonderful life. And, now, this is happening," Persoone said.

 

Related Stories

People wear protective face masks as they walk through the Grand Place in the historical center of Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Belgium COVID Numbers Decline
COVID-19 Crisis Center spokeswoman says nationally, new case numbers fell by 5 percent, the first such decrease since early July
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/17/2020 - 12:41 PM
Another view of the beach at Marina del Cantone (Sabina Castelfranco/VOA)
Europe
Italy’s Tourism Industry Misses American Big Spenders
With the US off the EU’s safe traveler list, country faces big losses
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 10:55 AM
People cool off at the beach during the heatwave in the southeastern coastal town of Benidorm, Spain, August 2, 2018.
Europe
Spain Looks to a New Kind of Tourism After COVID-19 
Benidorm, where Spain's tourism industry began, is symptomatic of struggle to save key industry 
Default Author Profile
By Graham Keeley
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 09:12 AM
Men sit outside a grocery shop in Athens, June 5, 2020. The European Commission says Greece is likely to suffer deepest recession in the eurozone this year, but first quarter growth figures were better than expected.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Greek Experts warn of COVID-19 Flare up as Tourism Gears up to Reopen
Survey shows rapid rise in "imported" cases, warns Greeks to maintain social distancing or face grave consequences
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 08:53 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Latest News

Europe

Germany Threatens Sanctions on Russia over Navalny Poisoning

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Berlin.
Europe

Facebook Blocks Ailing Man's Planned End-of-Life Broadcasts

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday Sept. 4. 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron wears a mask during a ceremony to…
Europe

Record Pub Lockdown Leaves Rural Ireland High and Dry

A man speaks on a mobile phone as he passes Glynn's bar, the only open pub in the rural village of Dunmore, west of Ireland, on…
Europe

No Sign of End to Far East Anti-Kremlin Rallies After Nearly Two Months

People take part in an anti-Kremlin rally in support of former regional governor Sergei Furgal arrested on murder charges in…
Europe

Belarusian Opposition Activist Kovalkova Leaves Country After Arrest

Representative of the Coordination Council for members of the Belarusian opposition Olga Kovalkova holds flowers as she attends…