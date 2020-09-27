Europe

Paris Attacker Says He Was Targeting 'Charlie Hebdo' Magazine 

By VOA News
September 27, 2020 08:14 AM
A French police stands near the Opera Bastille where a suspect in a stabbing attack near the former offices of the magazine…
FILE - A French police stands near the Opera Bastille where a suspect in a stabbing attack near the former offices of the magazine Charlie Hebdo has been arrested in Paris, France, Sept. 25, 2020.

French officials say a man who is suspected of stabbing two people Friday in Paris has said he was targeting what he thought were the offices of the satirical magazine "Charlie Hebdo" because it had recently republished cartoons featuring the Prophet Muhammad.  

The attacker was identified as an 18-year-old Pakistani man who arrived in France three years ago as an unaccompanied minor.  

He was apparently unaware that the magazine had moved from that location, following  a 2015 attack that killed 17 people.  

French authorities launched an anti-terrorism investigation after the attack on Friday. 

In an interview with France 2 television station, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack was "clearly an act of Islamist terrorism."  

On Sunday, Darmanin visited a synagogue and said more than 7,000 police and soldiers are protecting Jewish services as the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, begins. 

“Because we know that Jews are particularly targeted by Islamist attacks,” Darmanin told reporters, “we should obviously protect them.” 

Jean-Francois Ricard, France's counterterrorism prosecutor, said the attacker did not know the victims — a woman and a man from a documentary production company on a smoke break.   

French police said on Saturday they had detained a person believed to be a former roommate of the man who attacked the people.  

Late Friday police released a 33-year-old Algerian man who was a witness and had "chased the assailant," after the investigators corroborated the man’s account. 

A terrorism trial for 14 people accused of being accomplices in the 2015 attack on the magazine is currently going on in Paris.    

"Charlie Hebdo" angered many Muslims by publishing cartoons featuring the Prophet Muhammad, and ahead of the trial it recently reprinted some of the same cartoons.      

Police recently moved the magazine’s head of human resources from her home after she was the target of death threats around the start of the trial.   

Related Stories

French soldiers patrol after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper
Europe
2 Arrested in Paris Stabbing Near Former Charlie Hebdo Office
Officials are investigating possible terrorism motive in latest attack, which took place amid 2015 attacks trial
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Fri, 09/25/2020 - 07:11 AM
A woman pays tribute in front of a wreath of flowers, outside the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo's former office, after a…
Europe
Charlie Hebdo Re-Runs Prophet Mohammad Cartoons to Mark Attack Trial
Decision to republish cartoons will be seen by some as a defiant gesture in defense of free expression but others may see it as a renewed provocation by magazine that has long courted controversy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 10:52 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Latest News

Europe

Paris Attacker Says He Was Targeting 'Charlie Hebdo' Magazine 

A French police stands near the Opera Bastille where a suspect in a stabbing attack near the former offices of the magazine…
Europe

Switzerland Votes in Referendum on Limiting Immigration from EU

A man walks past posters of the Swiss People's Party (SVP) and of the Komitee Arbeitsplaetze fuer Einheimische schuetzen (committee to protect jobs for locals) against the anti-immigration initiative in Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 17, 2020.
Europe

Paris Stabbing Attack Termed Act of Islamist Terrorism

French police officers patrol the area after a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo,…
Europe

Ukraine's President Orders Prompt Investigation of Military Plane Crash

In this TV grab released by Ukraine's Emergency Situation Ministry, an AN-26 military plane bursts into flames after it crashed…
Europe

UN Urges Belarus to Release Opposition Figure Kolesnikova

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 file photo, Maria Kolesnikova, one of Belarus' opposition leaders, gestures during a rally…