Paris Begins Trial of 2015 Terror Attackers

By VOA News
September 08, 2021 08:12 AM
Security forces patrol outside at the Palace of Justice Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. France is putting on trial 20 men…
Security forces patrol outside at the Palace of Justice, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

Twenty people linked to the November 2015 terrorist attacks in France went on trial in Paris Wednesday in proceedings expected to last nine months.

Six defendants are being charged in absentia. Reports say five of the six are presumed dead in Iraq or Syria. 

Nine Islamic State terrorists, mostly from France and Belgium, left a trail of horror in a multi-pronged attack at the national stadium, various bars and restaurants and at a concert at the Bataclan Theater. A total of 130 people were killed, 90 of them at the concert hall. At least 490 people were injured.

The specially built courtroom is pictured Thursday, Sept. 2 2021 at the court house in Paris. France is putting on trial 20 men…
The specially built courtroom is pictured Sept. 2 2021 at the court house in Paris. France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State terror attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

A 10th member of the terror cell and the only one still alive, Salah Abdeslam, was arrested in Brussels four months after the November 13, 2015, strikes. He is accused of helping the others.

"This trial is really an important step for the victims, those who have been wounded or injured, and those who lost members of their families,” Michael Dantinne, professor of criminology at the University of Liege, told France 24.

He added that "it is only a step in the recovery process of the victims" and that "it won't have any magical effect."

The trial will be held in a specially constructed court in Paris and is described as the biggest in France’s modern day legal history.

